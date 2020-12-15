LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that the Huskers will play Doane University on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be carried online on BTN+ with Larry Punteney and Buzzy Caruthers on the call. The game will also be broadcast on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen.
The game against Doane replaces the Dec. 6 game against Florida A&M, which was canceled. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs in over a century, as NU played Doane during the 1898-99 and 1899-1900 seasons. The two teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win prior to last season and a 75-54 win in 2011.
The Tigers have a game before taking on Nebraska as they travel to Yankton to face Mount Marty on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. A factor in making Thursday's game happen was required COVID testing, which both Doane and Mount Marty are currently going through, as the Lancers are scheduled to take on the University of South Dakota on Sunday. Nebraska last played on Dec. 11 against Creighton.
