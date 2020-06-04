A year ago at this time, Caden Ellingson was faced with quite an adjustment.
His family had packed up their things and moved from their home in Beresford down to Tea, due to his father’s job.
It wasn’t as daunting as a cross-country journey — only 30 miles down Interstate 29 — but it was still a new world for Ellingson, who will be a senior this fall at Tea Area High School.
“I had to make the best out of the situation,” he said Thursday.
“It was kind of tough right away; getting to know where I fit in at the school, but I’m happy where I’m at.”
And a year from now, he’ll be on the move again.
This time to the University of South Dakota.
Ellingson, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound lineman, announced his commitment Thursday to enroll at USD and play Division I football for the Coyotes beginning next fall.
Though he held offers from South Dakota State and North Dakota, Ellingson said he felt most comfortable with the coaches in Vermillion.
“The biggest thing for me was just connecting with the coaching staff and getting that real feel for campus,” Ellingson said.
USD was one of the last schools Ellingson visited before the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
“I really felt at home there,” Ellingson said.
Ellingson’s football journey began when he first started playing in third grade, and soon developed a passion for the sport, he said.
“I fell in love that first time,” Ellingson said.
The game has also allowed him to develop camaraderie with his group of teammates, first in Beresford (where he lived the first 16 years of his life) and now in Tea.
“It’s something that’s been a huge tool for me to better myself as a person, both physically and mentally,” Ellingson said.
It was after his sophomore year in Beresford when Ellingson’s recruiting first began to gain steam, he added.
“Seeing all those coaches reach out to me, gave me confidence,” he said.
With still a year of high school remaining, Ellingson said he is excited to get down to Vermillion and join a USD program that will have modernized facilities by that point. USD is continuing work on a DakotaDome renovation project that includes new seating on the west side, and new football offices and locker rooms.
“It just shows how much they care about their program and how they want to get the best guys possible,” Ellingson said. “It’s something that anybody would be grateful to have.”
