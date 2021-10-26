EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include a late-reported contest.
STUART, Neb. — Wynot outlasted top-seeded Stuart 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22 for the title in the Sub-District D2-5 Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Stuart, Nebraska.
Wynot (20-9) advances to a district final on Saturday. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Wednesday).
Karley Heimes posted 13 kills, 27 digs, two blocks and two ace serves for Wynot. Allison Wieseler finished with 10 blocks. Chloe Heimes posted 19 assists and three ace serves. Myrah Sudbeck had 13 assists. Kendra Pinkelman posted nine kills, three blocks, two ace serves and 12 digs. Amy Tramp had eight kills and three blocks. Lauren Haberman had 14 digs in the victory.
Sub-District C2-5
Crofton 3, Wakefield 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton advanced to the district finals with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Wakefield in the championship of the Sub-District C2-5 Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Jayden Jordan had nine kills, 19 digs and two blocks, and Ella Wragge had 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks for Crofton. Alexis Folkers finished with 29 assists, seven kills and 17 digs. Caitlin Guenther had seven kills and two blocks, and Ellie Tramp added 10 digs in the win.
Alex Arenas had 11 kills, 18 digs and two ace serves, and Jordan Metzler posted 17 assists for Wakefield. Daveigh Munter-McAfee had nine kills. Olivia Donner and Alice Brown each finished with two ace serves. Aishah Valenzuela posted 19 digs, Katie Borg had 14 digs and Makenna Decker finished with two blocks (one solo) for the Trojans.
Crofton advances to the district final on Saturday. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Wednesday).
Sub-District D1-7
Cedar Catholic 3, Wausa 2
WAUSA, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14 victory over Wausa in the championship of the Sub-District D1-7 Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Wausa.
Cedar Catholic advances to a District Final on Saturday. Site, time and opponent are to be determined.
Laney Kathol had 14 kills and 10 blocks (5 solo), and Lexi Eichoff had six kills and 19 blocks (8 solo) for Cedar Catholic. Lauren Bernecker had nine blocks (7 solo) and Jozie Becker had eight blocks (1 solo) to bolster the net defense. Meredith McGregor finished 14 assists and three ace serves. Cady Uttecht posted 19 assists, Jordynn Steffen had 17 digs and Katie Jones added 13 digs in the victory.
Hunter West posted 24 kills and 15 digs, and Sienna West had 44 assists for Wausa. Alexa Cunningham finished with 12 kills, Abby Kaiser had 17 digs and Ali Lundberg added four blocks for the Vikings.
