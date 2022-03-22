VERMILLION – Day two of the Dan Lennon Track and Field Meet inside the DakotaDome was Class “B” day, where local schools such as Parker, Gayville-Volin, Scotland, Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Creighton (Neb.) competed.
For college coaches, like Mount Marty’s Randy Fischer, it was an early season opportunity to scout their already committed athletes and some potential future athletes.
“We’re just seeing what it looks like out there, and it’s nice with the non-COVID (restrictions) here,” Fischer said. “We’re just excited to see what we can do for recruiting and look forward to what the year brings.”
Parker’s Lexi Even, a senior sprinter, is a Mount Marty commit. The future Lancers competed in the 60-meter dash, an event that Even calls her best event.
“I sprained my ankle during basketball, so it felt pretty good to be back,” Even said. “I haven’t been here since eighth grade, so I was very excited.”
For South Dakota high school athletes, the indoor season is short, but a good opportunity to get the bodies ready for the outdoor meets upcoming.
“Indoor, when they can run this well, one of the first meets of the year, there’s going to be some really good times (during outdoor),” Fischer said.
The Lancer coaching staff, coming off a successful indoor season, are taking full advantage of their time this week to see what area athletes are doing at the beginning of the season.
“They’re going to get a lot better, in most cases, towards the end of the season,” Fischer said. “But, to see a lot of them run as well as they are this early. You can tell a lot of them have been putting in the work.”
The Lancers also host a meet Thursday and Friday inside Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, and Fischer is anticipating meet records to be broken, just like a handful that were broken at the Dan Lennon meet Monday and Tuesday.
“Well, it’s exciting to see what some of these teams are doing already,” Fischer said. “I already can see there’ll be some records set at our meet that we are hosting and it’s only going to be the second year that we’ve done this.”
Even was one of those record breakers, but she never actually held the record Tuesday. Even was one of three high school competitors to break the 60-meter dash record Tuesday. Even, Aubree Bell and Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee matched or broke the 7.96 record in the semifinals.
All three competitors went under the old record mark again in the finals, with Bell winning the race at 7.92 seconds, Lee second at 7.93 and Even at 7.95. Parker also had a top finisher in the long jump, where Janae Olson tied for second at 16-1 ¾.
Gayville-Volin had an event winner Tuesday afternoon, as Andrew Gustad, who ran in the 60-meter hurdle semifinals moments before making his first vault in the pole vault competition, won the pole vault at 12-6. Gustad finished 10th in the hurdles, missing the finals by two spots.
Gustad was joined on the podium by Alex Schoenberner, who cleared 11-0 for fourth place. Kyle Hirsch added a fifth place finish in the boys’ 400-meters at 55.4.
Trinity Bietz made the finals in the shot put for Scotland, placing seventh. Olivia Binde tied for fourth in the girls’ pole vault. Jenna Vitek placed eighth in the 3,200-meters.
For Creighton, Brody Eggers took a fifth place finish in the triple jump, landing at 38-10 ¼. Teammates Maycee Zimmerer and Olivia Kuhlman placed in the pole vault. Zimmerer tied Binde for fourth and Kohlman placed seventh.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Isabella Brouwer took two top eight finishes. Brouwer placed fourth in the 400-meters and seventh in the 800.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.