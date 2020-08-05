Sixteen area teams, including eight from Yankton, will compete in the South Dakota USA Softball Girls’ State Fastpitch Tournament, which begins on Friday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
Due to a condensed field, Sherman Park will be the only facility used for state this year.
In the 18-under division, the Yankton Fury 18s will compete in the ‘A’ bracket, with Parkston in the ‘B’ bracket. Scotland and Menno will compete in the ‘C’ field.
Yankton Fury Red will compete in the ‘A’ bracket of the 16-under division, with Yankton Fury Fire competing in the ‘B’ bracket. Due to a lack of teams, there will be no ‘C’ bracket in the 16-under division.
The Yankton Fury Black and Vermillion Flamez will compete in the ‘B’ bracket of the 14-under division. The Yankton Fury Hornets and Viborg-Hurley will each compete in the ‘C’ bracket.
The Yankton Fury Twisters will compete in the ‘B’ bracket of the 12-under division. Freeman and Dakota Valley will compete in the ‘C’ bracket.
The Yankton Fury Gazelles will compete in the ‘B’ bracket of the 10-under field. The Yankton Fury Lancers and Dakota Valley will compete in the ‘C’ bracket.
Play begins on Friday at 8 a.m., with championship rounds set for Sunday.
Here is a look at the Yankton teams in the field, listed in order of age.
Fury 18s
The Yankton Fury 18-under squad will compete in a tough seven-team ‘A’ division, opening against the Dakota Legends on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Third baseman Elsie Marquardt has led the way offensively, batting .492 with team-highs of seven doubles, 25 RBI and 20 runs scored. Center fielder Faith Sparks (.370, 2 doubles, 17 runs), SS/C Olivia Larson (.348, 9 RBI, 19 runs), catcher Hannah Lindula (.339, 3 doubles, 9 RBI, 16 runs), second baseman Rachel Hamburg (.33, 3 doubles, 9 runs, 11 RBI) and pitcher Riley McClanahan (.320, 2 doubles, 6 RBI, 6 runs) have also been impact players offensively.
Outfielders Paige Gullikson (.280) and Larkyn Mason (.265, 13 runs), pitcher Tori Herrboldt (.234, 12 RBI), first baseman Kayli Jelsma (10 RBI) and outfielder Sarah Stoddard have also made impacts for the squad.
Herrboldt (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 38 K in 52 2/3 IP) and McClanahan (4-2, 2.80 ERA, 17 K in 40 IP) have handled the pitching duties.
The Fury are coached by Doug Marquardt, assisted by Kelly Herrboldt.
Fury Red
The Yankton Fury Red (13-13-2) will compete in the seven-team ‘A’ division, opening against the Sioux Falls Cyclones Red at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The squad is led offensively by Camryn Zoeller (C/1B/OF; .431, 8 doubles), Tori Vellek (C/3B; .406, 9 doubles) and Brooklyn Townsend (C/3B/SS; .400, 7 doubles), with Paige Hatch (1B/OF; .393) just below .400. Annika Gordon (P/OF/IF; .378), Olivia Girard (OF; .358), Regan Garry (P/2B/3B; .312, 6 doubles), Izzy Wintz (CF/IF; .283), Grace Brockberg (OF; .259), Hannah Sailer (3B/SS; .232) and Bailey Sample (P/OF/IF; .171) have each made impacts throughout the season.
Garry (57 K in 63 2/3 IP) and Sample (54 K in 60 IP) have handled the pitching duties.
Fury Red are coached by Chad Gordon, Mike Townsend, Mark Vellek and Ryan Garry.
Fury Fire
The Yankton Fury Fire will compete in the 10-team ‘B’ division, opening play against Cyclones Blue on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Jenna Cox (3B/1B) has pounded the ball for the Fury Fire, leading the team in batting average (.614), doubles (13), triples (4) and home runs (5). Lainie Keller (OF/C; .548, 5 doubles, 2 HR), Kara Klemme (2B/OF; .453, 7 doubles) and Emma Heine (OF/1B; .453, 7 doubles) have also hit for both average and power.
Brenna Steele (C/1B; .362, 8 doubles), Lucky Mason (OF; .353, 6 doubles), Hannah Christopherson (1B/OF; .353), Emma Wiese (P/SS; .346, 6 doubles); Kelsey O’Neill (SS/OF; .333, 4 triples, 2 HR) and Ellie Wiese (P/OF; .302) have also hit well. Jadyn Hubbard (OF) has also made key contributions for the squad.
The Fire Fire are coached by Kimberly Velk, assisted by Taylor Bauder.
Fury Black
The Yankton Fury Black (23-14), fresh off their fifth place finish in the Northern Nationals last weekend, will see several of the opponents from that tournament in the 11-team 14-under ‘B’ division. Fury Black opens against GPAC Dynamite at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fury Black has hit .332 as a team on the season, led by Payton Moser (.455. 1 HR, 5 doubles, 26 RBI, 26 runs, 18 SB), Emma Eichacker (.386, 6 doubles, 20 RBI, 48 runs, 17 SB) and Olivia Binde (.375, 8 doubles, 33 RBI, 35 runs, 28 SB). Lucy Yost (.366, 4 doubles, 17 RBI, 15 runs), Camryn Koletzky (.363, 6 doubles, 13 RBI, 39 runs, 12 SB), Lydia Yost (.356, 5 doubles, 32 RBI, 24 runs, 11 SB), Mikayla Humpal (.318, 16 RBI, 15 runs) and Emma Herrboldt (.307, 24 RBI, 24 runs) have each pounded the ball as well. Megan Tramp (.218, 7 RBI, 14 runs) and Chloe Vander Tuig (.119, 6 RBI, 14 runs) have also made key contributions.
Binde (13-5, 3.20 ERA, 66 K in 92 IP) and Lydia Yost (7-4, 4.40 ERA, 53 K in 62 IP) have served as the primary pitchers, with Lucy Yost (1-0, 12 K in 11 2/3 IP) also seeing time in the circle.
The Fury Black are coached by Brad Moser, assisted by Albert Fernandez, Jae Koletzky and Sara Vander Tuig.
Fury Hornets
The Yankton Fury Hornets, competing in the nine-team 14-under ‘C’ division, open play against Lennox on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
The Fury Hornets roster includes Mia Donner (C/UTI), Chayse Drotzmann (3B), Quincy Gaskins (1B), Madison Girard (P/OF), McKenna Hacecky (2B/OF), Taylor Hamburg (OF), Tori Hansen (2B/P), Elizabeth Harty (OF), Addison Huber (OF), Aubrie Lloyd (SS), Andrea Miller (C/OF) and Hailey Schulte (OF).
The Fury Hornets are coached by Matt Hoefs, assisted by Tessa Hoefs and Dana Larson.
Fury Twisters
The Yankton Fury Twisters, competing in the nine-team 12-under ‘B’ division, face the Road Runners on Monday at 11 a.m. to open play.
The Fury Twisters roster includes Jocelyn Behrns (SS/P), Hailey Bottolfson (LF), Brooke Caton (RF), Elaina Erramouspe (3B), Eliza Gurney (CF), Alayna Holstedt (RF), Alaina Nelson (2B), Anjeliena Schaeffer (1B), Makenzie Stanage (1B/P), Brenna Suhr (P/SS), Kyra Tjeerdsma (C) and Kyra Zuck (LF).
The Fury Twisters are coached by Sam Stanage, Mike Suhr and Amanda Bottolfson.
Fury Gazelles
The Yankton Fury Gazelles open the eight-team, 10-under ‘B’ bracket against the Brandon Valley Magic on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
The Fury Gazelles roster includes Hannah Crisman, Ellie Drotzman, Reese Garry, Kennedy Gednalske, Ava Girard, Emma Gobel, Daylee Hughes, Kalli Koletzky, Elyse Larson, Olivia Puck and Isabelle Sheldon.
The Fury Gazelles are coached by Cole Larson.
Fury Lancers
The Yankton Fury Lancers open the eight-team, 10-under ‘C’ bracket against VanLaecken Ortho on Friday at 11 a.m.
The first-year squad includes Tyan Beste (P/IF), Chloe Caton (UTI), Brenna Elwood (P/IF), Izzy Gurney (C/UTI), Jordyn Kudera (P/IF), Kennedy Muth (C/UTI), Jaila Romero (UTI), Jazlin Romero (P/IF), Olivia Rye (P/UTI), Aubrey Stotz (P/UTI), Claire Taggart (P/IF) and Kenley Vander Tuig (P/UTI).
The Fury Lancers are coached by Ramon Romero, assisted by Katrina Romero, Jennifer Kudera, Jerry Caton and Makenzi Howard.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.