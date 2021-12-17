SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is excited to announce that registration for the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon is now open.
The multiple-distanced event, which starts and finishes at Howard Wood Field, is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Sioux Falls Marathon includes a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K. The marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the half-marathon at 7 a.m., 10K at 7:15 a.m. and 5K at 10:15 a.m.
Participants can sign up for all races at siouxfallsmarathon.com.
The Sioux Falls Marathon Expo will once again be held at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wermerson Orthodontics Youth Dash will also take at the Expo on Heritage Court with races taking place at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Proceeds from the event each year benefit the Sanford Children’s Hospital/Children’s Miracle Network. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Marathon raised more than $20,000 for this incredible cause.
