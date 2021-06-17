June 17 at Fox Run GC, Yankton
GIRLS’ 16-18: 1, Maiya Muller, Beresford 81; 2, Lydia Grond, Hull 87; 3, Tatum Hohenthaner, Yankton 90; 4, Claire Lamfers, Sioux Falls 96; 5, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 97; 6, Lara Widstrom, Mitchell 100; 7, Elsie Larson, Yankton 113
BOYS’ 16-18: 1, Davis Korver, Orange City 70; 2, Jacob Stewart, Harrisburg 73; 3, Hayden Scott, Sioux Falls 74; 4, Drew Van Roekel, Boyden 74; 5, Bennett Geraets, Sioux Falls 75; 6, Austin Merrow, Sioux Falls 76; 7, Jimmie Cunningham, Yankton 78; 8, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 78; 9, Jackson Van Den Bosch, Orange City 78; 10, Caeden Ekroth, Yankton 80; 11, Isaiah Hulshof, Orange City 81; 12, Andy Noble, Sioux Falls 82; 13, Rowan Seeman, Sioux Falls 82; 14, Kye Krogman, Orange City 83; 15, Charlie Mickelson, Sioux Falls 84; 16, Joe Osmundson, Sioux Falls 84; 17, Jackson Girard, Vermillion 84; 18, Carter Mart, Vermillion 84; 19, Kollin Frederes, Alton 84; 20, Jayden Kayser, Alexandria 85; 21, Jace Tramp, Yankton 86; 22, Emerson Mitchell, Sioux Falls 87; 23, Cody Brenneman, Orange City 90; 24, John Mathison, Sioux Falls 91; 25, Aiden Truesdell, Orange City 92; 26, Ian Pattison, Sioux Falls 93; 27, Braden Watembach, Sioux Falls 102
GIRLS’ 14-15: 1, Abigail Svatos, Lake Andes 86; 2, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 87; 3, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 101; 4, Jordyn Cunningham 137
BOYS’ 14-15: 1, Keeton Newborg, Tea 73; 2, Kaden Guischer, Madison 76; 3, Mac Drake, Sioux Falls 78; 4, Riley Christensen, Sioux Falls 79; 5, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 80; 6, Caleb Douma, Sioux Center 81; 7, Trey Van Roekel, Boyden 83; 8, Henry Homstad, Yankton 84; 9, Karson Keiser, Winner 84; 10, Pierce Conley, Dakota Dunes 85; 11, Collin Koob, Sioux City 85; 12, Miles Krajewski, Yankton 85; 13, Kade Reuvers, Vermillion 86; 14, Brady Reiners, Mitchell 87; 15, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Dunes 88; 16, Tyler Lahren, Brandon 88; 17, Landon Minion, Sioux Falls 89; 18, Logan Collette, North Sioux City 91; 19, Ryker Larsen, Yankton 91; 20, Reece Koele, Boyden 91; 21, Jackson Skuodas, Sioux Falls 91; 22, William Prunty, Mitchell 94; 23, Marshall Widstrom, Mitchell 96; 24, Brady Schultz, Dakota Dunes 98; 25, Connor Holt, Sioux Falls 100; 26, Max Anderson, Sioux Falls 140
GIRLS’ 12-13: 1, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 81; 2, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 90; 3, Sabrina Krajewski, Yankton 97; 4, Tori Peterson, Fandreau 112; 5, Belle Niederbaumer, Huron 143
BOYS’ 12-13: 1, Carson Korver, Orange City 74; 2, Easton Vellek, Yankton 75; 3, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 75; 4, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 77; 5, Blake Harsma, Sioux City 79; 6, Carter Peterson, Sioux Falls 81; 7, Trey Swanson, Rock Valley 81; 8, Zach Greble, Sioux Falls 81; 9, Tate Beste, Yankton 83; 10, Nick Simon, Crooks 86; 11, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 87; 12, Jalen Dwire, Sioux Falls 89; 13, Landon Dahlen, Sioux Falls 91; 14, Jerome Zebroski, Watertown 92; 15, Rylan Moran, Vermillion 94; 16, William Youngblom, Yankton 101; 17, Andrew Simon, Crooks 102; 18, Cash Slater, North Sioux City 110; 19, Lucas Anderson, Centerville 110; 20, Cameron Mullinix, Beresford 121; 21, Mason Moody, Mitchell 140
GIRLS’ 10-11 (9 holes): 1, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 39; 2, Maicy Baker, Orange City 43; 3, Makenna Baker, Orange City 45; 4, Kylin Baker, Orange City 45; 5, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 46
BOYS’ 10-11 (9 holes): 1, Tyson Blom, Sioux Falls 44; 2, Jack Johnson, Vermillion 45; 3, Andrew VanDamme, Brookings 52; 4, Atticus Slater, North Sioux City 53; 5, Jonah Niederbaumer, Huron 54; 6, Greyson Zebroski, Watertown 60; 7, Connor King, Crooks 71
GIRLS’ 9-UNDER (9 holes): 1, Elia Peterson, Flandreau 72
BOYS’ 9-UNDER (9 holes): 1, Lincoln Trasamar, Sioux Falls 41; 2, Teddy Krivarchka, Brandon 44; 3, Reid Reuvers, Vermillion 49; 4, Jack McInerney, Brandon 49; 5, Luke Uhl, Vermillion 51
