The Yankton High School boys’ golf team will hold a preseason registration meeting on Monday, July 25, 10 a.m. in Room 235 at Yankton High School. The program is open to boys’ golfers entering grades 7-12.
Golfers may also register online at https://forms.gle/meyLgYsMuY7vEap2A. The 2022 season begins on Monday, Aug. 8.
