ELK POINT — The Ponca Indians got 17 points from Sam Ehlers as they defeated the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 44-38 Friday.
Gracen Evans added eight rebounds for Ponca.
Bentlee Kollbaum led EPJ with 13 points.
Ponca improved to 10-1, while EPJ fell to 4-4.
The Indians play at Bancroft-Rosalie Saturday while EPJ plays McLaughlin at the Dakota State University Shootout Saturday.
PONCA (10-1) 13 8 9 14 — 44
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (4-4) 11 12 4 11 — 38
Freeman 44, McCook Central-Montrose 41
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers were led by Kate Miller’s 15 points and seven rebounds in a 44-41 victory over the McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars Friday.
Erin Uecker added nine points for Freeman. The Flyers had 10 steals in the contest.
Anna Reiffenberger registered 14 poitns for MCM while Michalea McCormick added 11. Aubree Kranz registered six steals.
Freeman improved to 5-4, while MCM fell to 4-3.
The Flyers travel to take on Centerville Tuesday while the Fighting Cougars host Dell Rapids Monday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE (4-3) 9 8 12 12 — 41
FREEMAN (5-4) 12 8 9 15 — 44
Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph 24
WAUSA, Neb. — Taylor Dawson scored 10 points to lead Wausa past Osmond-Randolph in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Sienna West scored nine points and Alexa Cunningham added eight points for Wausa.
Wausa, 5-7, travels to Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday. Osmond-Randolph, 2-8, hosts Winside on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes 52, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 32
PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers got 22 points and 11 rebounds from Karly VanDerWerff in a 52-32 victory against the Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks Friday.
Platte-Geddes jumped out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and did not look back. Cadence VanZee registered 13 rebounds and four steals.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 17 points and six st4eals. Mia Reiner and Kinley Spaans each had eight rebounds.
The Black Panthers improved to 4-3, while the Nighthawks fell to 2-5.
Platte-Geddes plays at Gregory Monday, while TDA plays at Kimball-White Lake Monday.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (2-5) 2 11 5 14 — 32
PLATTE-GEDDES (4-3) 13 11 14 14 — 52
Plainview 58, Bloomfield 42
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — The Plainview Pirates defeated the Bloomfield Bees 58-42 Friday.
Keana Johnson and Abbie Kramarek led Plainview with 13 points.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield with 19 points.
Plainview improved to 9-4, while Bloomfield fell to 5-8.
The Pirates host Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Monday,while Bloomfield hosts Elkhorn Valley Saturday.
BLOOMFIELD (5-8) 6 15 14 7 — 42
PLAINVIEW (9-4) 16 16 9 17 — 58
