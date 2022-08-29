PARKSTON — The Warner Monarchs clinched a 4-0 finish in the Parkston Early Bird Volleyball Tournament with a 25-19, 25-17 victory over Wagner on Saturday.
Lauren Marcusen had eight kills and nine digs, and Kamryn Anderson had eight kills for Warner. Ava Nilsson had 25 assists in the victory.
For Wagner, Kya Kjeldgaard had seven kills and two blocks to lead the way. Macy Koupal finished with 17 assists. Madi Knebel and Avari Bruguier each had seven digs.
Wagner 2, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Six Wagner hitters had three or more kills each as Wagner swept Parkston 25-22, 25-12 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Avari Bruguier had seven kills and two ace serves, and Emma Yost had six kills and 14 digs for Wagner. Macy Koupal posted 21 assists and Madi Knebel added 12 digs in the victory.
Kiauna Hargens had four kills, two blocks and seven digs for Parkston. Mya Nuebel also had four kills and two ace serves. Faith Oakley had nine assists and two blocks. Avery Bogenreif added two blocks.
Wagner 2, MCM 0
PARKSTON — Macy Koupal had 13 assists and 10 digs to lead Wagner past McCook Central-Montrose 25-16, 28-26 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Yost finished with five kills and eight digs for Wagner. Shalayne Nagel had two ace serves and two blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard also had two blocks in the win.
Aubree Kranz had nine digs and three ace serves for MCM. Brianna Evan added eight assists.
Northwestern 2, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Northwestern downed host Parkston 25-19, 25-18 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Ella Haven posted 13 kills and seven digs, and Brooklinn Halvorson had 20 assists and two ace serves for Northwestern.
Warner 2, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Warner downed Parkston 25-17, 25-12 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Lauren Marcuson posted eight kills, and Ava Nilsson had 17 assists and four ace serves for Warner. Courtney Bjorgaard had four ace serves in the victory.
MCM 2, Parkston 0
PARKSTON — Kayla Vander Woude posted five kills and four blocks to lead McCook Central-Montrose past Parkston 25-19, 25-20 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Michaela McCormick had six assists and seven digs for MCM. Tayah McGregor had five blocks and Aubree Kranz had seven digs in the victory.
Wagner 2, Northwestern 0
PARKSTON — Wagner rallied past Northwestern 24-26, 25-21, 25-20 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Yost finished with nine kills, 19 digs, three ace serves and two blocks for Wagner. Avari Bruguier also had nine kills, posting 11 digs and two ace serves. Macy Koupal posted 29 assists and two blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard had three blocks and three ace serves in the victory.
Ella Haven posted 13 kills, 10 digs and three assisted blocks for Northwestern. Brooklinn Halvorson had 23 assists. Ashley Haven added 11 kills for the Wildcats.
Warner 2, Northwestern 0
PARKSTON — Top-ranked Warner downed fourth-ranked Northwestern 25-13, 25-15 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Kyra Marcuson posted nine kills and 10 digs for Warner. Ava Nilsson had 18 assists and three ace serves in the win.
Ella Haven had eight kills and two blocks for Northwestern. Brooklinn Halvorson added 12 assists.
Northwestern 2, MCM 0
PARKSTON — Ella Haven had eight kills to lead Northwestern past McCook Central-Montrose 25-8, 25-21 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament.
Ashley Haven had five ace serves, Brooklinn Halvorson had 15 assists and Payton Grandpre added 12 digs in the victory.
For MCM, Aubree Kranz had 15 digs and Brandy Pulse had 10 digs. Kayla Vander Woude added three kills and two blocks.
Warner 2, MCM 0
PARKSTON — Warner downed McCook Central-Montrose 25-18, 25-17 in the Parkston Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
Kyra Marcuson had eight kills and Ava Nilsson had 22 assists to lead Warner. Kyleigh Schopp added six digs in the victory.
Brianna Even had five assists for MCM. Brandy Pulse and Aubree Kranz each had four digs.
IW Tourn
Gayville-Volin 2, Scotland 0
IRENE — Maia Achen posted eight kills to lead Gayville-Volin past Scotland 25-8, 26-24 in pool play of the Irene-Wakonda “I Have A Dream” Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Keely Larson posted eight assists, four ace serves and four kills. Taylor Hoxeng added nine digs.
Trinity Bietz led Scotland with six kills. Kalley Vitek had three assists.
Tri-Valley 2, Scotland 1
IRENE — Tri-Valley outlasted Scotland 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
Madelyn Wenzel posted five kills and Nevaeh Grann had 12 assists for Tri-Valley. Megan Wenzel had 12 digs and three ace serves, and Kenzie Atwood had 12 digs and three ace serves, and Kenzie Atwood added 12 digs in the victory.
Trinity Bietz posted seven kills, and Kalley Vitek had five kills and eight assists for Scotland. Clair Janish added 11 assists.
Scotland 2, Menno 0
IRENE — Scotland edged Menno 25-21, 25-22 in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
Jerika Stark had six kills, and Kalley Vitek had five kills, five assists and three ace serves to lead the way. Trinity Bietz posted five kills. Claire Janish had seven assists and five digs, and Martina DeBoer had five digs in the victory.
Josephine Stokes led Menno with four kills and three ace serves. Allison Lehr had five digs. Alana Fergan added three assists.
Scotland hosts Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday. Menno travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
