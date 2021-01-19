SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota’s Hugo Morvan, Sara Reifenrath and Gen Hirata have been named the Summit League Track and Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended Jan. 17.
Morvan picks up his first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week award after winning the 60-meter hurdles at the USD Invitational in 8.05 seconds. The time ranks second in the Summit to teammate Brithton Senior and 32nd in the NCAA. A sophomore hailing from Vannes, France, Morvan’s time was a personal best and ranks fourth in program history.
Reifenrath also earns her first career Summit Track Athlete of the Week honor. She won the 400 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay at Saturday’s USD Invitational. Reifenrath clocked 56.64 seconds in the open 400 for the ninth-best mark in USD history. Her 400 time, which converts to 55.90 seconds in the rankings because it was clocked on a flat 200-meter track, ranks 18th in the nation. The freshman standout from Hartington, Nebraska, becomes the only Summit League women’s track athlete to rank in the top-25 nationally for two events as her 200-meter time of 24.48 seconds from December ranks 24th.
Hirata acquires the first Summit Field Athlete of the Week in her career. She captured the pole vault at the USD Invitational with a collegiate best height of 13-8 ½. The height ranks sixth in program history. Hirata tops the Summit League by three inches and moved to 10th in the NCAA standings with the vault. The sophomore from Fredericksburg, Virginia, leads a pack of Coyotes to the top-six spots in the Summit standings for women’s pole vault this season.
The Coyotes host the Dakota Realty Invitational this Saturday at Hillenbrand Track inside the DakotaDome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.