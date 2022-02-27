GRAND FORKS, N.D.—South Dakota women’s track and field captured the program’s first-ever Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday afternoon inside the Fritz Pollard Jr. Athletic Center.
The Coyote women put an end to North Dakota State’s 14-year-streak of indoor titles in dominating fashion, scoring 200.5 points to the Bison’s 152. The Coyote men finished runner-up in the team race with 171 points to meet champion South Dakota State’s 173. It marked the closest margin of victory in the men’s team race since 2004, with USD and SDSU were tied in the team scoring entering the 4x400-meter relay.
For the second-straight year and third-straight conference meet, second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath (Hartington, Nebraska) swept the women’s 200 meters, 400 meters and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay. Reifenrath clocked a Summit League Championships meet record and South Dakota school record time of 23.52 seconds in the 200 meters. Reifenrath won the 400 meters in 53.70 seconds.
Her anchor carry on the 4x400-meter relay also led to a Summit League Championship meet record and South Dakota school record time of 3:42.90. She joined third-year sophomore Madison Jochum, freshman Moe Bridgen and freshman Anna Robinson on the relay.
Freshman Marleen Mülla became the seventh Coyote woman to garner the Summit League Newcomer of the Indoor Championship award. She captured the pole vault with a personal best of 14-5 ¼ (4.40m), tying her for ninth in the nation and likely qualifying her for the NCAA Championships in two weeks.
Mülla led the Coyotes as they racked up 34.5 points in the women’s pole vault, giving USD the Coyotes the team title with only the 4x400-meter relay remaining. Third-year sophomore Gen Hirata finished runner-up in 13-10 (4.22m) and second-year freshman Jaidyn Garrett placed third in 12-10 ¼ (3.92m) for a sweep of the podium. Second-year freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan was fourth, fourth-year junior Deidra Marrison was fifth and fourth-year junior Josephina Wright tied for seventh. Mülla captured USD’s ninth title in the women’s pole vault in the last 10 years.
A day after setting the Summit League meet record and USD program record in the preliminaries, third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz brought home the gold in the 60 meters. He clocked 6.71 seconds for USD’s first title in the event since 2016. Classmate Ardell Inlay placed eighth in the final.
Second-year freshman Demar Francis became the first Coyote to sweep the men’s 200 and 400 meter titles. He captured the 400 meters in a personal best of 47.44 seconds. The time ranks fourth in USD history. Francis edged out Kautz to win the 200 meters with a winning time of 21.36 seconds to Kautz’ 21.39 seconds. Both times were under USD’s old school record of 21.42 seconds set in 2001 by Ryan Finley.
Freshman Danii Anglin cleared a personal best of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m) to win the women’s high jump title, USD’s first indoors since 2017. She moves to second in USD history with the height. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring joined her on the podium in second place with a clearance of 5-8 ¾ (1.75m).
The Coyotes also took the top-two spots in the men’s high jump with fourth-year junior Jack Durst defending his title in 6-8 ¼ (2.04m). Third-year freshman Ethan Heitman finished runner-up in 6-6 ¼ (1.99m). USD has won five-straight indoor titles in the men’s high jump between Durst and alum Zack Anderson.
Second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins captured USD’s first-ever title in the men’s triple jump, indoors or outdoors, with a leap of 48-3 ¼ (14.71m). Freshman Jayden Green finished fifth and fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen was seventh in the competition.
With a record-breaking time, second-year freshman Erin Kinney placed second in the 60 meters in 7.44 seconds. She broke her own school record from earlier this season by three-hundredths of a second. Robinson also clocked a personal best 7.66 seconds in sixth place. Kinney and Robinson took fourth and fifth, respectively in the 200 meters. Bridgen finished just behind in sixth in the 200.
Fourth-year junior Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) improved one medal from a year ago, placing second in the 800 meters with a personal time of 2:11.96. The time ranks eighth in USD history.
Joining Reifenrath on the podium in the 400 meters, second-year freshman Jacy Pulse clocked a personal best of 55.50 seconds for third place and all-Summit honors. Pulse also finished seventh in the 200 meters.
Second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele became the fourth Coyote to earn all-Summit in all three distance events at the Summit League Championships in the same meet. In addition to taking third in the 3,000 meters last night, she took the bronze in the mile and the 5,000 meters on Saturday. Jirele clocked 4:53.19 for the mile and a personal best of 16:59.41 in the 5,000 meters. Third-year sophomores Ella Byers and Helen Gould placed fifth and eighth, respectively, in the mile. Byers clocked a personal best 4:53.68 to move to eighth in USD program history.
Graduate transfer Wyatt Lubarski placed third in the heptathlon competition with a score of 4,818 points. The tally ranks fourth in USD program history.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan launched the shot put a personal best of 58-7 ¼ (17.86m) for third place and all-Summit honors in his second event of the meet. Sullivan moves to fourth in USD program history with the mark. Freshman Tristan Gray finished in sixth place.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark placed third in the shot put for all-league recognition. She launched the shot 48-4 ½ (14.74m). Fourth-year Josephine Starner took fourth in the event.
Defending champion Brithton Senior took home the bronze in the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday with a time of 8.02 seconds. Third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan just behind in 8.05 seconds for fourth. On the women’s side, freshman Averi Schmeichel placed fifth.
Fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda placed sixth in the 5,000 meters.
Second-year freshman Lauren Meyer took eighth in the triple jump.
For South Dakota State, freshman Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) was seventh in the 60-meter dash (7.67). She just missed finals in the long jump, finishing 11th with a mark of 17-8 3/4.
For North Dakota, Kenna Curry (Elk Point) finished fifth in the shot put (46-9) and seventh in the weight throw (58-7 1/2).
South Dakota wraps up the indoor season with the NCAA Championships held March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
