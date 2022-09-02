HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks shot a 325 to finish fourth in a boys’ golf quadrangular at Spring Creek Country Club.
Host Harrisburg won with a 5-over 293 on the day. O’Gorman (301) was second, followed by Brandon Valley (315).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks shot a 325 to finish fourth in a boys’ golf quadrangular at Spring Creek Country Club.
Host Harrisburg won with a 5-over 293 on the day. O’Gorman (301) was second, followed by Brandon Valley (315).
Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen and Hayden Scott each shot 71, with Christensen winning on the second playoff hole to earn medalist honors.
Yankton was led by Dawson Vellek, who shot 79 to tie for tenth. Henry Homstad shot 81, Miles Krajewski carded an 82 and Evan Ness shot 83 to round out the Bucks’ scoring foursome. Also for Yankton, Easton Vellek shot 87 and Michael Horning carded a 91.
Yankton heads to Willow Run Golf Course on Tuesday for a matchup against Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
Harrisburg’s ‘A’ squad won JV honors, 304 to 308 over O’Gorman. Yankton shot 372.
VARSITY: Harrisburg 293, O’Gorman 301, Brandon Valley 315, Yankton 325
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Riley Christensen H 71 (won on second playoff hole); 2, Hayden Scott H 71; 3, Taten Mauney OG 72; 4, Mac Drake OG 74; T5, Carsten Geddes H 75; T5, Liam Sarmiento OG 75; 7, Charlie Swift H 76; T8, Landon Minion BV 78; T8, Owen Sanders BV 78; T10, Caleb Surprenant BV 79; T10, Dawson Vellek Y 79; T12, Will Hurd OG 80; T12, Will Peterson BV 80; T12, Carter Shawd H 80; T15, Will Parsons H 81; T15, Henry Homstad Y 81; 17, Miles Krajewski Y 82; T18, Evan Ness Y 83; T18, Nolan Cinco OG 83; T18, Colby Meyer BV 83; 21, Tyler Lahren BV 84; 22, Easton Vellek Y 87; 23, Michael Horning Y 91
JUNIOR VARSITY: Harrisburg ‘A’ 304, O’Gorman 308, Brandon Valley 342, Harrisburg ‘B’ 351, Yankton 372
INDIVIDUAL: T1, Gavin Weir H 73; T1, Jack Sheridan OG 73; T1, Parker Schultz H 73; T4, Drew Simon OG 77; T4, Zach Greble OG 77; 6, Connor Tank H 78; 7, Evan Drake H 80; T8, Jayden Antonen OG 81; T8, Izaac Meyer BV 81; 10, Keegan Lane BV 82; T11, Jalen Dwire H 83; T11, Austin Heibult H 83; T13, Eli Larson Y 85; T13, Lynden Pyle BV 85; T13, Landon Baker H 85; T16, Crayton Jibben H 87; T16, Eli Buss H 87; T18, James Stewart OG 88; T18, Nick Simon OG 88; T20, Ryker Larsen Y 91; T20, William Youngblom Y 91; T22, Drew Weir H 94; T22, Isaac Fode BV 94; T22, Jake Jacobson BV 94; 25, Max Porter H 95; 26, Taylor Melby BV 98; T27, Mason Miller H 101; T27, Dawson Drake H 101; 29, Kai Cody Y 105; 30, Carter Schurman Y 106; 31, Christian Schaefer Y 112
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.