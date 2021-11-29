The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team has a trio of seniors who have been mainstays for the squad for several years. Head coach Justin Olson and the squad are hoping to give those seniors a proper sendoff this season.
Yankton opens the 2021-22 season tonight (Tuesday), hosting defending Class AA champion Mitchell and perennial Class A power Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon.
Seniors Alison Johnson and Callie Boomsma have been on the Gazelles’ varsity roster since seventh grade. Hailee Gilbery has been in the varsity lineup since her freshman year.
“Not only is this year a celebration of Gazelles gymnastics, it is a celebration of their final gymnastics seasons,” Olson said. “Hopefully they can cap off their careers with a great season.”
All three seniors contributed to the Gazelles finishing eighth at state in 2021. Individually, Johnson finished ninth in the all-around and tied for third in the vault.
Besides the team’s seniors, the Gazelles will have experience from several other athletes, in part due to some health issues at the end of last season.
“We got banged up at the end of last year,” Olson said. “We ended up listing five athletes and competing four. This year, we’ll have a lot of experience.”
Juniors Mackenzie Steinbrecher and Avery Reifenrath both return, as do sophomore Ava Koller and freshman Allie Byrkeland.
“We’re lucky to have Mackenzie back. Ava stepped last year and will be a sophomore with a lot of experience,” Olson said. “Allie spent this summer with River City (Gymnastics). She’s a freshman that brings a lot of experience.”
Reifenrath, though she won’t compete in all four events, could be a big factor this year, Olson said.
“We turned her into a beam and floor specialist,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her in action. She could have a great impact on the team. She’s a heckuva leader as well.”
Several other athletes could find their way into the varsity lineup as well, either as specialists or all-arounders.
“We’ve been in competition mode at practice, which makes the team stronger,” Olson said. “We have kids like Burkley Olson (7th) and Marissa Byrkeland (7th), who will both push for varsity spots. Kaelyn Hoilien (8th) is another talented gymnast who did some nice things on JV. Briley Steffensen (Fr.) comes over from (Wagner-Bon Homme) and is a talented kid that will look for varsity time as well.”
Sophomores Halle Brandt and Zoey Thorsted, freshmen Aliya Fluke and Aja Eilers and eighth grader Gloria Jimenez will also compete for varsity and JV spots.
The Gazelles will be tested early and often to begin the season, facing Mitchell five times in their first six competitions.
“It’s like clockwork every season,” Olson said. “Let’s make it easy and see them (Mitchell) right away. Mitchell always runs at a high level.”
The Gazelles enter the season with high expectations.
“We set team goals during the preseason, and the girls set individual and team goals,” Olson said. “The reoccurring theme was to be on the podium on state night and go from there. A lot of the girls have goals of top-10 finishes.
“If we continue to rise and we peak at state, I think we’ll hit our goals.”
Suzanne Tessier returns as an assistant for the Gazelles, joined by former Gazelle Haleigh Diede. Diede was a volunteer assistant last year. Alex Toupal is serving as a volunteer assistant coach this year.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
2021-22 Season Schedule
11/30 Yankton Tri 5:30 p.m.
(YHS, Mitchell, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon)
12/4 S.F. Lincoln Inv. 11 a.m.
12/7 Yankton Quint 5:30 p.m.
(YHS, S.F. Jefferson, S.F. Lincoln, S.F. Roosevelt, S.F. Washington)
12/9 Mitchell Quad 5 p.m.
(YHS, Mitchell, Pierre, O’Gorman)
12/14 Madison Tri. 5:30 p.m.
(YHS, Huron, Madison)
12/18 Mitchell Inv. 9 a.m.
1/8 Brookings Inv. 11 a.m.
1/14 Harrisburg Tri. 5 p.m.
(YHS, Brookings, Harrisburg)
1/17 vs. Vermillion 5:30 p.m.
1/24 at O’Gorman 5:30 p.m.
1/27 at Est.-Hendricks 6:30 p.m.
2/5 ESD (Mitchell) noon
2/11-12 State (Mitchell) 11/10:30
NOTE: Home Meets at River City Gymnastics & Cheer, located in Yankton Mall (Old JC Penney area). Park on west side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.