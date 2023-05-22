Teams from Ponca and Hartington-Newcastle and golfers from other area programs will compete in their respective classes of the Nebraska State Boys’ Golf Tournament, today (Tuesday) and Wednesday.
In the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Ponca qualified as the second place team out of District C-3. The Indians will be represented by juniors Miguel Balvantin, Grant Sprakel and Jace Wahls, and sophomores Myles Fethkenher and Austin Dendinger.
Also competing in Class C will be Tri County Northeast sophomore Ben Jorgensen, who qualified eighth out of District C-3.
In the Class D tournament at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Hartington-Newcastle qualified as the third place team out of District D-2. The Wildcats will be represented by seniors Turner Dendinger, Bailey Paden and Mason Buschkamp, and juniors Dayton Sudbeck and Riley Sudbeck.
Wausa senior Jaxon Claussen qualified as the District D-2 champion. Bloomfield junior Mason Mackeprang also qualified out of the district, placing ninth.
Creighton senior Gage Burns is the lone area golfer to qualify out of District D-3 after winning that tournament.
