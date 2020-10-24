SPEARFISH — The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team completed a successful 5-0 weekend out west with three victories in Spearfish on Saturday.
In a 25-15, 25-18 victory over host Spearfish, Jordynn Salvatori had eight kills, four blocks and nine digs to lead the Gazelles. Camille McDermott had 18 assists and three ace serves in the victory.
In a 25-15, 25-23 victory over Douglas, Britta Pietila had six kills, and Salvatori posted three blocks and five digs to lead Yankton. Camille McDermott had 12 assists, Chloe McDermott posted four ace serves and Sawyer Martz added five ace serves in the effort.
In a 25-22, 25-15 victory over Rapid City Central, Camille McDermott had four ace serves and 21 assists to lead the way. Pietila had seven kills and Salvatori added 10 digs in the victory.
Yankton, now 7-15, returns home to face Class A Tea Area on Tuesday.
