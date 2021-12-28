SIOUX FALLS — Four men’s basketball games, including Thursday’s South Dakota at North Dakota matchup, and two women’s basketball games this week have been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Summit League announced on Tuesday.
UND’s Saturday contest with South Dakota State was also cancelled, as were Kansas City home games against Omaha (Dec. 30) and Denver (Jan. 1). The Denver women’s home games against Oral Roberts (Dec. 30) and Kansas City (Jan. 1) were also cancelled.
The Kansas City men, North Dakota men and Denver women’s programs are adhering to The Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games will be deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled.
South Dakota’s next scheduled game is 1 p.m. Saturday against North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota.
