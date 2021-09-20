The Yankton Bucks (8-1-1) remained fourth in the South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association Class AA boys’ poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson, the lone unbeaten in Class AA at 8-0, remains in the top spot, followed by Aberdeen Central (8-1) and Rapid City Stevens (7-2). Sioux Falls Washington (5-1-2) is fifth.
Rapid City Stevens (8-0-1) holds the top spot in the Class AA girls’ poll, leading Aberdeen Central (8-1) and Brandon Valley (8-1-1).
Vermillion (3-3-1) ranks fifth in the Class A boys’ rankings. Sioux Falls Christian (9-0) is first. Freeman Academy (1-2-1) is receiving votes.
Dakota Valley (4-3-2) is tied for fourth in the Class A girls’ poll. West Central (10-0) leads the way. Vermillion (3-4) is receiving votes.
Yankton teams travel to Pierre today (Tuesday) and host Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
SOCCER
S.D. COACHES POLL
BOYS’ CLASS AA
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Rapid City Stevens; 4. Yankton; 5. Sioux Falls Washington
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Lincoln, Spearfish, Brandon Valley, Pierre T.F. Riggs
GIRLS’ CLASS AA
TOP 5: 1. Rapid City Stevens; 2. Aberdeen Central; 3. Brandon Valley; 4. Pierre T.F. Riggs; 5. Harrisburg
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Central, SF Lincoln
BOYS’ CLASS A
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Tea Area; 3. St. Thomas More; 4. Belle Fourche; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: Groton Area, Freeman Academy
GIRLS’ CLASS A
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Sioux Falls Christian; 3. Tea Area; T4. Dakota Valley; T4. Groton Area
RECEIVING VOTES: Vermillion, St. Thomas More
