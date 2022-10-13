VERMILLION — Elizabeth Juhnke tied a South Dakota program record with 24 kills in a three-set match as the Coyotes disposed of Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 in Summit League volleyball action, Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vemrillion.

It is the fourth win in a row for South Dakota, which improved to 17-2 overall and stayed atop the Summit League standings at 6-1. It was the team’s first home match since Sept. 24. The Coyotes are 8-1 against Oral Roberts since the start of the 2018 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.