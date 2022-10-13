VERMILLION — Elizabeth Juhnke tied a South Dakota program record with 24 kills in a three-set match as the Coyotes disposed of Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 in Summit League volleyball action, Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vemrillion.
It is the fourth win in a row for South Dakota, which improved to 17-2 overall and stayed atop the Summit League standings at 6-1. It was the team’s first home match since Sept. 24. The Coyotes are 8-1 against Oral Roberts since the start of the 2018 season.
“I’m really happy with the three-set sweep,” said Williamson. “We’ve been inching closer to figuring out who we are and what our potential may be as the season progresses. We’ve tried to focus on taking care of our side of the net and building upon the things we’ve been working on these last couple of months.”
Juhnke hit a season-high .524 in the match, as well as recording 11 digs and three blocks. Middle blocker Brynn Paumen had four block assists and USD had seven total blocks. Kamryn Farris had a match-high 15 digs to pace the Coyotes’ back line.
Also for USD, Brooklyn Schram, who missed the last match against Western Illinois, returned to the lineup and dished out 30 assists. She added 11 digs and three blocks for her seventh double-double.
Setter Kalena Vaivai had a team-high 12 digs and assisted on 19 of Oral Roberts’ 26 kills. She had one block and three kills on six attempts. Sakira LaCour, Kaia Dunford and Trinity Freeman had six kills apiece for Oral Roberts.
South Dakota opened the match on a 17-3 run that truly set the tone. Farris and Schram combined for four ace serves during the start. Juhnke had eight kills including four in a row that forced an Oral Roberts’ timeout. South Dakota hit .250 in the first set and had five of its nine aces there.
“We started very strong in that first set, and that started with our serve,” Williamson said. “Defensively, we made some really big plays and were able to score with our transition offense. I think that set the tone for a match and we did a pretty good job of continuing to play at a high level.”
The Coyotes stay home to host Kansas City Saturday at 2 p.m. South Dakota will be wearing pink jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer.
