Will there be youth baseball played in Yankton this summer?
It remains to be seen.
There was some brief hope last weekend that there could at least be American Legion baseball played across South Dakota this summer, but that was put to a halt Sunday.
The South Dakota State American Legion Executive Committee announced Saturday that it had approved a 2020 legion season, but the following day the American Legion National Organization cancelled the seasons for the remaining states which had yet to suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national directive did leave the door open for teams to play, but they would do so without American Legion sponsorship.
In other words, towns like Yankton are left to do what they think is right, and for baseball at every level.
“We’re going to remain patient and try to salvage something,” Yankton Baseball Association (YBA) president Jason Nelson said Monday.
It might require some creativity, though.
With more than 75 youth players in the YBA program, a decision will have to ultimately be made whether to play games at all this summer, or play them in some kind of modified fashion, Nelson added — either through an in-house option through practices or local games, or games against nearby towns.
“We’ll gather as much information as we can from different avenues and then make the best decision possible,” Nelson said.
The YBA Board has a meeting scheduled for this week to try to start developing a plan, according to Nelson.
“We’ll try to be as creative as possible to at least salvage something,” he said.
In an effort to elicit input, the YBA also previously sent out a survey to parents with general questions about their child’s interest level, their concerns, among other questions. There had been some questions from parents about travel, towns where Yankton teams would travel to, and transportation, Nelson said.
“The biggest thing is ensuring that our players and coaches are safe, so we don’t want to jump to conclusions,” he added.
With so much uncertainty regarding the ongoing pandemic, it’s best that YBA errs on the side of caution, Nelson said.
“This is unchartered territory for everybody,” he said.
The Sunday decision from the American Legion National Organization has ramifications beyond Yankton, as well. The Press & Dakotan reached out two area legion coaches for their reactions to the news.
Vermillion
Much like the ones in Yankton, teams in Vermillion haven’t even been able to take the field at Prentis Park. A meeting with the local Parks & Recreation Department is scheduled for Wednesday, so the legion program should receive more direction then, according to Post 1 head coach Tom Heisinger.
While there’s a tendency to want to take the field as soon as possible, safety eventually wins out, he added.
“Right away, you’re thinking, ‘We have to play baseball in some way,’ but after a while, you start thinking about the safety precautions you can take,” Heisinger said Monday.
“It’s one of those things where you’re not sure what to do.”
Vermillion is, like Yankton, conducting a kind of survey with parents and prospective players about their situations and thoughts of possible games, according to Heisinger.
“We’ll check with parents and kids to see if they’re comfortable playing any kind of games, even if they’re just pickup games,” he said.
The question would become, Heisinger added, would there be restrictions on fans at games? Would the grandstand at Prentis Park or any other park be closed off to fans?
“I just know that the kids want to play, but you have to protect yourself,” Heisinger said.
Tabor
One of the directives from the American Legion National Organization states that those teams who wish to still play this season will have to do so without Legion sponsorship.
That’s something that concerns Tabor Post 183 head coach Gary Kortan, he said Monday.
Without Legion sponsorship, the teams — whether Bon Homme or Tabor — would have to find a way to raise enough money to cover insurance, equipment and travel costs, according to Kortan.
“I’m waiting for more guidance from our local association,” he said. “I’m of the understanding that we’re going to follow national Legion guidance and not play.”
For now, it’s a wait and see approach, Kortan added.
