Bloomfield 60, Homer 7
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Bees jumped out to a 54-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 60-7 victory over Homer in the football season opener for the Bees.
Braeden Guenther was a perfect 11-for-11 passing, finishing with 205 yards and four touchdowns, to lead the Bloomfield offense. He also rushed for a score.
Also for Bloomfield, Layne Warrior caught nine passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Cody Bruegman rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Wiley Ziegler added a touchdown catch in the victory.
Austin Baker threw for 70 yards and a touchdown to Mckale Houfek for Homer.
Logan Doerr and Ian Kuchar each had a hand in seven tackles for the Bloomfield defense. Ziegler picked off a pass. Emanuel Pena and Christian Schaefer each recovered a fumble. The Bees also recorded a safety in the victory.
Avery Overfelt and Jon Munoz each had a hand in six tackles for Homer.
Bloomfield hosts Wynot on Sept. 3. Homer also hosts Wynot next, on Sept. 10.
HOMER (0-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7
BLOOMFIELD (1-0) 32 22 6 0 — 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.