TYNDALL — It all started on a cinder track in a small Bon Homme County community.
Friday, May 8, 1964.
There were a total of 417 competitors from 31 schools.
That day sparked a movement. It helped set the stage for what would come later in the decade. It paved the way for girls athletes across the state.
The fact that South Dakota’s first statewide high school meet for girls was held in Tyndall has led the community to be labeled as the ‘birthplace’ of girls track and field in the state.
It wasn’t until 1969 that the sport was officially sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, but by then, Tyndall High School was a dominating force.
“We didn’t realize we were making history,” said Connie (Hisek) Svanda, a 1972 graduate who competed for the Pantherettes.
“To us, we were just running.”
Tyndall ran its way to state championships in 1964 and 1966, and then captured the title in 1969 when the first sanctioned meet was held in Yankton. The Pantherettes repeated in 1970, and then won the Class B crown in 1973 when the meet was separated into two classes.
Put another way, Tyndall was becoming title town.
“It was just track to us,” said Janet (Fryda) Wagner, a 1970 graduate who went to a long career as an educator in the Bon Homme school district.
“We had no clue at the time.”
In a time when girls and boys competed separately, and when it was believed by some that female athletes couldn’t handle long distances, Tyndall was proving it was up to the task.
Spurred on by the success of its boys’ track and field program, local administrators and coaches set about developing its girls’ program into a winner, according to Wagner.
“It was just fun,” she said.
“It was nice to have something to be involved in.”
— — —
Svanda jokingly calls it the ‘Hisek blood.’
Between her father’s work at the nearby high school football and track complex, and the sprinting exploits of her cousin LeRoy ‘Lefty’, she grew up around athletics.
“When I was little, I was always at the track,” Svanda said.
She said she can clearly remember watching her cousin — referred to as the ‘Tyndall Tornado’ — set all kinds of sprinting records at Tyndall High School. LeRoy was a three-time state meet champion in both the 100-yard dash and 220-yard dash.
She watched first-hand as the Tyndall boys’ track and field program dominated the state in the late 1960s.
“To watch them was like poetry in motion,” Svanda said.
“I can still remember thinking, ‘Wow, I wish I could do that.’”
By that point, girls track in Tyndall was well on its way.
According to local accounts, superintendent Don Jacoby, principal Howard Taplett and coach Jack Niesen were credited for taking the first steps to introducing girls track.
Svanda’s family lived near Jacoby and Niesen, and she got to know them well, she said.
“Jack was so supportive,” Svanda said. “He was nothing but positive.”
Taplett, also a member of the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, taught and served as an administrator at Tyndall High School until 1983
Tyndall had won four consecutive boys state championships in the 1950s (1953 as co-champ and then 1954-56). It tied for the title in 1960, was the runner-up in 1965, won championships in 1966-67, and was the runner-up in 1968.
“I think he saw the success that the boys were having and thought, ‘Let’s get the girls started and see if we can do the same with them,’” Wagner said.
That’s precisely what happened, too.
— — —
Nothing was guaranteed.
That was one of the mantras embraced by the Tyndall girls’ track and field program during those early years, according to Svanda.
In other words, you were going to have to work for your spot; if you weren’t ready, there was someone behind you waiting to take that position.
“The competition on the team was fierce,” Svanda said. “No spot on a relay was guaranteed.”
There was a belief, she added, that the Pantherettes should familiarize every athlete in some way with every event, so that they could hopefully place in every event with their team’s depth.
“That made such a big difference,” Svanda said.
At the time, the distances for girls’ events were much shorter (for example, there was a 50-yard dash, a 100-yard dash and a 220-yard dash) and there were only two relays (440-yard and 880-yard).
With short distances in a relay, particularly, the starts and handoffs were especially critical, according to Svanda — “You almost needed to be a sprinter,” she said.
“We would practice handoffs all the time,” Svanda added. “A perfect handoff won relays.”
During the first sanctioned state meet in 1969, Tyndall captured first place in the 440-yard relay (with Terri Koch, Sharon Rehurek, Kay Schuurmans, Dorothy Novak) and the 880-yard relay (with Sally Plihal, Novak, Schuurmans, Rehurek).
Plihal also won individual titles in the high jump (5-3) and 70-yard low hurdles (9.9), and Barb Hermanek took first place in the shot put (33-11).
Thanks to a victory in the final relay, Tyndall, coached by Bob Brink, captured the team championship with 29 points, two points ahead of Brookings — it was one class at the time.
A year later, in 1970, Plihal shined at the state meet as she won titles in the high jump (a state record of 5-6 3/8), 70-yard hurdles (10.1) and long jump (16-10). Fryda won the discus (a state record of 98-0 ½), and Tyndall repeated as state champion — it edged out Hurley 33-24.
Wagner jokes now that her discus crown was her only first-place finish of the season, and it was all thanks to advice from a student teacher that school year.
“Right before the region meet, he taught me how to spin,” Wagner said. “That spin made the big difference.”
— — —
For girls’ athletes across the South Dakota high school landscape, Yankton was the place to be in the spring of 1969.
Not only was the state’s first sanctioned girls’ track meet held in Yankton that spring, so too was the first girls’ golf tournament and the first girls’ tennis tournament.
Yankton had previously held a boys’ state track meet, so the mechanism was already in place to know what to do by the time the first girls’ track meet came to town, according to Ray Kooistra.
“We had people who knew how a big scale meet was supposed to run,” said Kooistra, who was in his first season as the Yankton High School head track coach in 1969.
Still, everyone involved knew the significance of that first girls’ meet, he added.
“We’ve always held pretty good track meets, and we knew this was going to be a big one,” Kooistra said.
A number of Yankton people, including Kooistra and new YHS athletic director Jack Richardson, held meetings and did plenty of planning to ensure everyone was on the same page, Kooistra said.
“We tried to get as many women involved as we could,” he said. “This was something that most women didn’t do at a track meet.”
It was also necessary that Yankton make some slight alterations on its track, due to the start and finish lines of the various distances for the girls’ events — for example, there was a 50-yard dash, a 220-yard dash, a 70-yard low hurdles, a 440-yard relay and an 880-yard relay.
According to Wagner, there was also a nurse on the scene that day because in those days, officials had been unsure of how the female athletes would handle those distances.
“That’s what some people thought in those days,” Wagner said.
By all accounts, there was also a large group of spectators who came to watch the action that day.
“It was fun,” Kooistra said. “We got a lot of people involved. It was a learning lesson for a lot of women who helped out, and for the track girls.
“And there were some very good ones.”
— — —
They couldn’t have known.
Nobody realized it at the time, but the athletes on that 1969 state championship team in Tyndall were being coached by someone who would go on to make history.
Bob Brink was, back then, in the early stages of his coaching career. He had attended Yankton College before graduating from Dakota Wesleyan, and then taught and coached for two years in Plankinton.
He and his wife, Judy, then moved to Tyndall, where they spent the next three years — their fourth son was born while the family lived in Tyndall.
“Bob loved Tyndall; we both did,” Judy said.
After guiding the Tyndall girls to the 1969 state track championship, Bob left for Minnesota, where he began a coaching career at Rocori High School in Cold Spring.
He then coached boys’ basketball for 51 years and amassed 936 career victories, which ranks second all-time in Minnesota history. His teams appeared in 13 state tournaments, and his 1988 squad won the state championship. Bob retired after the 2012 season.
Now 83, Bob suffers from Alzheimer’s and does not remember his time in South Dakota, but has always held fond memories of his time coaching track in Tyndall, according to his wife.
“His first love was definitely basketball, but he was proud of being a track coach,” Judy said.
During his time in Cold Spring, located near St. Cloud, Bob also coached cross country, which he is also proud to boast about, she added.
“When someone would say to him, ‘You’re such a good basketball coach,’ he would mention cross country,” Judy added. “He enjoyed that, also.”
Bob also proudly tells people — including strangers, his wife joked — that he is a member of six halls of fame.
— — —
By the spring of 1971, Sally Plihal was not only one of the premier high jumpers in South Dakota, she was one of the top youth high jumpers in the United States.
In what was described in a local account as a “stunning victory,” Plihal won a title in the National AAU meet in San Diego in 1970 when she cleared 5-feet-8 in the high jump. She later toured Europe and Russia that summer with an AAU team
Plihal capped off her high school career with her third state championship in the high jump in 1971, and although Tyndall finished ninth as a team at the state meet that spring, the Pantherettes eventually bounced back with a Class B crown in 1973.
Following the latest championship, tradition called for a special occasion.
The athletes would hop on a fire truck and would ride through a parade in Tyndall, in front of many spectators and well-wishers.
“That was a big hit,” Wagner said.
In time, more and more high schools across South Dakota began competing in girls’ track and field, but Tyndall had already set the bar high.
All the way back in 1964 at that first state meet.
“Gosh, that was more 50 years ago, wasn’t it?” Wagner jokingly asked.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.