Slow start.
Big hole.
For the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team, Saturday afternoon felt like many others this season.
The Lancers were forced to play from behind.
“It’s a common theme at this point,” head coach Todd Lorensen said after a 78-66 loss to rival Dakota Wesleyan at Cimpl Arena.
“It’s a trend now. It’s who we’ve become, and we have to change that.”
For the fifth time in seven Great Plains Athletic Conference games, Mount Marty (6-6, 3-4) saw the opponent build as much as a 15-point deficit.
Twice the Lancers have been able to come all the way back to win (including the previous Saturday), but Saturday was another case where a furious rally came up short.
“We have to find a way to start games better,” said senior Jailen Billings, who scored 27 points.
“We got some momentum there, but I think we just ran out of gas.”
Dakota Wesleyan, the first place team in the GPAC, led by as many as 19 points in the first half and built a 46-30 halftime lead. The Tigers then charged out to a 50-33 margin four minutes into the second half.
That’s when one of those Mount Marty comebacks began.
The Lancers scored seven straight points and by the 11:20 mark, they had gotten all the way to within 52-48.
Getting to that point, however, expended a lot of energy for Mount Marty, according to Billings.
“It takes stop after stop after stop, and then you have to score on your side,” he said. “It takes a lot of energy to do that.”
A Billings free throw with 5:43 remaining brought MMU to within 65-60, but the Lancers then missed three consecutive good looks at the rim and then committed a turnover.
By the time they scored again, it was 72-62 and time was running out. In fact, that basket by Jonah Larson with 2:24 left was the final field goal for the Lancers.
Still, however, even with 2:24 remaining, the Lancers had to have felt like they did the previous week when they rallied from a 16-point deficit with three minutes left to beat Jamestown, right?
“It feels like every game,” Lorensen said.
“We do a good job scratching and clawing to give ourselves a chance, but that’s not it works in good college basketball,” he added. “Teams of this caliber won’t let you come back.”
Billings said the same thing, that the Lancers can’t just expect to be able to make those kind of second-half comebacks.
“It’s happened a few times now,” he said. “Teams in this conference are too good to keep giving them a 10-12 point lead.”
The slow starts that have ultimately forced those rallies have been a frequent topic of conversation, according to Lorensen.
“We’ve talked about it over and over, and we’ve tried to find new ways,” he said. “There are things we can do better as a coaching staff, but ultimately our guys need to come out and play hard.”
Elijah Pappas added 11 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Mount Marty, while Allen Wilson had eight points and four rebounds. Saba Gvedashvili scored six points off the bench, while fellow reserves Luke Ronsiek and Larson both had five points.
Mount Marty was just 4-of-28 on three-pointers, but its defense only surrendered a 39-percent clip to Dakota Wesleyan.
The Tigers (9-1, 6-0) got 29 points and seven rebounds from Mason Larson, and 12 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists from Koln Oppold.
Mount Marty returns to action next Wednesday when it hosts Doane.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (9-1, 6-0 GPAC)
Koln Oppold 5-5 2-3 12; Jeffrey Schuch 2-5 7-8 11; Mason Larson 10-23 5-7 29; Nick Harden 3-10 2-4 9; Sawyer Schultz 1-6 2-2 5; Bradley Dean 1-2 3-3 5; Ace Zorr 2-10 3-3 7; Drew Cole 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 24-62 24-30 78.
MOUNT MARTY (6-6, 3-4 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 4-14 2-2 11; Allen Wilson 3-10 2-2 8; Kade Stearns 1-6 0-0 2; Jonah Larson 2-4 1-1 5; Keegan Savary 0-1 0-0 0; Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0; Marcus Edwards 1-3 0-2 2; Jailen Billings 9-17 8-9 27; Saba Gvedashvili 2-5 1-1 6; Luke Ronsiek 1-2 2-2 5. TOTALS 23-62 16-19 66.
Half — DWU 46-30. Three-Pointers — DWU 6-22 (Larson 4-7, Schultz 1-4, Harden 1-6, Schuch 0-1, Dean 0-1, Cole 0-1, Zorr 0-2), MMU 4-28 (Ronsiek 1-1, Billings 1-4, Gvedashvili 1-4, Pappas 1-6, Edwards 0-1, Larson 0-1, Savary 0-1, Wilson 0-5). Total Rebounds — DWU 42 (Oppold 14), MMU 38 (Pappas 15). Assists — DWU 17 (Oppold 7), MMU 11 (Pappas 5). Turnovers — MMU 15, DWU 10. Personal Fouls — MMU 23, DWU 20. Technical Fouls — MMU bench, Mason Larson, Oppold.
