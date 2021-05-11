SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln earned a sweep of Yankton in junior varsity baseball action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
In the opener, Lincoln rallied from a 4-0 deficit to claim an 8-4 victory.
Jacob Aspaas went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Lincoln. Lincoln Vasgaard had a double and two RBI in the victory.
For Yankton, Jackson Conway had two hits and Hudson Rettig doubled to lead the way. Paul McGlone, Keagan Holmstrom and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit.
Mitchel Peters picked up the win, striking out four. Schelhaas took the loss, striking out three in his four innings of work.
Vasgaard went 3-for-4 to lead Lincoln to a 14-3 victory in the nightcap.
Aidan Hune had two hits and three RBI for Lincoln. Jorgan Sorum and Jackson Gertz each doubled in the victory.
Cooper Grotenhuis went 3-for-3 for Yankton. Mac Ryken doubled. Schelhaas and Wyatt Holmstrom each had a hit for the Bucks.
Isaac Pullen picked up the win, striking out five. Garrett Nelson took the loss.
Yankton travels to Brandon Valley on Friday.
