MITCHELL — For the second straight week, the Yankton Gazelles girls’ golf team finished third in a major Friday tournament.
The Gazelles shot 346 to earn third in the 17-team Mitchell Invitational, held Friday at Lake View Golf Course.
O’Gorman won the event with a 317, beating out host Mitchell (328). Harrisburg (350), Rapid City Stevens (360) and Huron (361) rounded out the first six.
Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa shot a 4-under 68 to earn medalist honors, beating out O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick (74) and Lauren Sutcliffe (75). Mitchell’s Masy Mock and Watertown’s Riley Zabroski tied for fourth, each at 77.
Yankton was led by Jillian Eidsness, who tied for 10th at 84. Tatum Hohenthaner tied for 14th at 86. Gracie Brockberg and Halle Stephenson tied for 19th, each at 88. Morgan Sundleaf shot 97 and Elsie Larson carded a 105 for the Gazelles.
TEAM SCORES: O’Gorman 317, Mitchell 328, Yankton 346, Harrisburg 350, Rapid City Stevens 360, Huron 361, Aberdeen Central 362, Pierre 370, Sioux Falls Lincoln 378, Watertown 386, Brookings 391, Sioux Falls Washington 397, Brandon Valley 412, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 418, Douglas 464, Sturgis 493
TOP 20: 1, Reese Jansa, Harrisburg 68; 2, Shannon McCormick, O’Gorman 74; 3, Lauren Sutcliffe, O’Gorman 75; T4, Masy Mock, Mitchell 77; T4, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 77; 6, Bryn Huber, Huron 80; 7, Emily Kolb, O’Gorman 81; T8, Claire Yunag, SF Lincoln 82; T8, Ella Flippin, Mitchell 82; T10, Jillian Eidsness, Yankton 84; T10, Tanna Phares, RC Stevens 84; T10, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 84; 13, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 85; T14, Mattie Weidenbach, Harrisburg 86; T14, Danielle Podoll, Aberdeen 86; T14, Tatum Hohenthaner, Yankton 86; T14, Karlie Bigelow, Huron 86; 18, Ella Bender, O’Gorman 87; T19, Gracie Brockberg, Yankton 88; T19, Halle Stephenson, Yankton 88; T19, Lauren Kramer, Brandon Valley 88
OTHER YHS: T41, Morgan Sundleaf 97; T64, Elsie Larson 105
