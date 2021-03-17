VERMILLION — There’s a noticeable feeling on the shoulders of the Vermillion boys’ basketball players and coaches this week.
The weight is no longer there.
After a 32-year drought for the program, the Tanagers are back in the South Dakota State Class A Tournament and will now look to bring home a championship trophy.
That first step, though, is a big one for Vermillion, which was last at the state tournament in 1989.
“For our guys to finally get this so-called monkey off our program’s back is huge,” head coach Jay Drake said.
“I think it weighs on maybe the coaches more than anything, but I’m happy for our senior group.”
That’s not to say the players aren’t well aware of the drought, though, he added.
“We forget sometimes that these kids carry that burden,” Drake said. “For the seniors, this is try number three for them, so it puts some pressure on kids at times.”
The top-seeded and unbeaten Tanagers (22-0) will begin their title run against eighth-seeded Dell Rapids today (Thursday) at noon at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Although Drake said he feels that Vermillion has had teams in the past 7-8 years that could have reached the state tournament, the Tanagers finally broke through this season.
The idea of the drought, he added, hasn’t necessarily been something that Tanagers have needed to talk about the past couple of seasons.
“But it’s something as coaches, players, parents and fans, we know it’s there,” Drake said.
Vermillion, which has been bolstered by a defense that is allowing an average of 41.3 points per game, is led by a group of five seniors — the team’s top-four scorers are seniors.
Leading the way is senior Jakob Dobney (20.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3 apg), as well as seniors Dillon Gestring (13 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Connor Saunders (9.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Noah Gilbertson (8.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Vermillion also boasts juniors Jake Jensen (6.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Nick Sorensen (3 ppg, 4 rpg), along with senior Cael Mockler (3 ppg).
The challenge now for the Tanagers?
Beating a familiar opponent in the first round of the state tournament: Dell Rapids (16-6).
Vermillion’s closest margin of victory actually came against the Quarriers back on Jan. 28 in Vermillion: The Tanagers won 68-66.
“Dell Rapids, from a personnel standpoint, is our toughest matchup because of their team quickness,” Drake said.
The Quarriers are led by the guard trio of Colin Rentz (17 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Brayden Pankonen (15.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Connor Rentz (11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
The winner of the Vermillion/Dell Rapids will advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinals against either Sioux Falls Christian or St. Thomas More.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.