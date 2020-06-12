MENNO — Four different players had two hits each for Menno as the Mad Frogs edged Crofton 4-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Macon Oplinger doubled and singled, with his RBI double in the sixth plating the go-ahead run. Mitch Vandenberg, Adam Walter and Zach Scott each had two hits in the victory.
Nick Hegge led Crofton with three hits. Corey Roach doubled and singled, and Seth Wiebelhaus added two hits for the Bluejays.
Oplinger went the distance in the win, striking out six. Ben Hegge took the loss in relief.
Menno, 4-1 in SCL play, travels to face the Yankton Lakers on Sunday. Crofton travels to Yankton to face the Tappers on Tuesday.
CROFTON 010 002 000 — 3 10 1
MENNO 102 001 00X — 4 11 2
Capp Bengston, Ben Hegge (6) and Carter Roach; Macon Oplinger and Adam Walter
Parkston 9, Garretson 1
PARKSTON — Spencer Freudenthal had three hits, including a grand slam, to lead Parkston past Garretson 9-1 in amateur baseball action on Friday.
Dillon Stadlman, Jeff Harris and Brady Albrecht each doubled for Parkston.
Nate Doering pitched five innings, striking out seven and allowing an unearned run, for the win.
GARRETSON 010 000 000 — 1 4 3
PARKSTON 101 015 01X — 9 11 3
Legion
Fargo 12, Humboldt-Hartford 2
HARRISBURG — Fargo used a pair of six-run innings to pull past Humboldt-Hartford 12-2 in the Dakota Classic American Legion baseball tournament on Friday.
Adam Parsons doubled for Humboldt-Hartford. Noah Hohn and Carson Wittrock each had a hit.
Micah Warrington took the loss.
Humboldt-Hartford will face Brookings and Harrisburg in the event today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.