O’NEILL, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic, led by medalist Cazden Christensen, scored top honors at the O’Neill boys’ golf Invitational, Thursday at O’Neill Golf Club.
Cedar Catholic finished at 348, three strokes better than Neligh-Oakdale. O’Neill (367), West Holt (370) and Hartington-Newcastle (371) rounded out the first five. Wausa (379) was seventh in the 13-team event.
Christensen and Will Jesse of Chambers-Wheeler Central each shot 81, with Christensen winning a one-hole playoff for the title. Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester finished one stroke back. Neigh-Oakdale’s Gavin Longsdorf, and O’Neill’s Riley Dinslage and Karter Otte each shot 84.
Cedar Catholic’s Andrew Jones (85) tied for seventh, with Jay Steffen (90) tied for 11th and Isaac Kuehn (92) tied for 15th. Also placing in the top 15 were Hartington-Newcastle’s Reece Morten (86) in ninth, Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen (90) tied for 11th, Wausa’s Michael Vanness (91) tied for 13th and Hartington-Newcastle’s Turner Dendinger (92) tied for 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.