TYNDALL — The Wagner Red Raiders continued their stellar season with a strong 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 victory over the Bon Homme Cavaliers in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Abby Brunsing led the Red Raiders with 16 kills and Paige Petry finished with six kills, 12 assists, and 10 digs. Macy Koupal would also finish with 15 assists and Shona Kocer posted five kills.
In the loss for Bon Homme, Olivia Bures had seven kills and 13 digs. Jenae Alberts would also finish with six kills while Jenna Duffek handed out 17 assists in the match.
Bon Homme will now host Burke on Thursday. Wagner will start a three match home stand on Thursday when it faces Kimball/White Lake.
WAGNER (6-1) 25 25 25
BON HOMME (4-6) 16 20 16
Menno 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG — Jesse Munkvold recorded 14 kills to go along with 14 digs and two aces as Menno swept Viborg-Hurley 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 in high school volleyball action Tuesday in Viborg.
Maddy Heckenlaible tallied five kills and five blocks for Menno (3-6), which had plenty of success in the serving game. Bridget Vaith had five aces, while Paityn Huber had 11 set assists and 10 digs, and Kaylie Schempp posted nine digs.
For Viborg-Hurley (0-9), Coral Mason had nine kills and 17 digs, Kallie Lee had seven set assists and nine digs, Estelle Lee had 14 digs and Mataya Vanordel had five set assists.
On Thursday, Menno visits Freeman and Viborg-Hurley visits Centerville.
MENNO (3-6) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (0-9) 12 20 13
Lennox 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
LENNOX — The Lennox Orioles snapped Irene-Wakonda’s three match win streak with a 25-17, 14-25, 25-12, 25-11 victory over the Eagles in prep volleyball action Tuesday night.
Dani Highum finished with six kills in the victory while Kyah Jackson had 12 assists and 20 digs for the Orioles. Zoey Zebbal would also post five kills and Courtney Sandal ended the match with 16 digs.
For the Eagles, Emma Orr led with nine kills and 17 digs. Emma McDonald also had 17 digs and three kills while Willa Freeman had 19 digs in the loss.
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-6) 17 25 12 11
LENNOX (5-6) 25 14 25 25
Chester Area 3, Parker 1
CHESTER — The Chester Area Flyers handed the Parker Pheasants their first loss of the season with a 25-15, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22 victory in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Breckyn Ewoldt led the Flyers in the big victory with 20 kills and Kenna Brown finished with a dominate 41 assists. Jayda Kenyon would also dominate the net with seven blocks and Ella Pry finished the match with 12 kills.
For the Pheasants, Shelby Lang had a dominate performance with 11 kills and 22 digs, while Brooke Berens finished with 10 kills. Cierra Mohr would also pass out 32 assists and Breana Jensen had a game-high 29 digs in the loss.
Parker will look to bounce back again Baltic on Thursday. Chester Area, meanwhile, will look to extend their four-game win streak on Thursday at Garretson.
PARKER (9-1) 15 15 25 22
CHESTER AREA (9-1) 25 25 21 25
Tea Area 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — The Tea Area Lady Titans won a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 road victory over the Vermillion Tanagers in prep volleyball action Tuesday night.
Liv Ritter, Lizzy Spah and Ryen Haukey all had six kills in the victory for the Lady Titans. Cassidy Gors would also finish with 24 digs while Kennedy Konrad led the offense with 11 assists.
For the Tanagers Shandie Ludwig dominated with 31 digs while Clair Doty handed out 18 assists. Brooklyn Voss would also post six kills in the loss.
The Lady Titans will now travel to Canton on Oct. 1. Vermillion, meanwhile, will face a tough Sioux Falls Christian team on Sept. 29.
TEA AREA (7-5) 25 25 25
VERMILLION (2-6) 22 13 16
Dakota Valley 3, West Central 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley Panthers cruised to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 victory over the West Central Trojans in prep volleyball action Tuesday night.
Sophie Tuttle led the Panthers with eight kills while Logan Miller had a game-high 30 assists. Jorja VanDenHul would also post seven kills in the victory.
For the Trojans, Brooke Opitz finished with 11 assists and nine digs while Rachel Bucker had five kills. The Trojans will host Lennox on Thursday. Dakota Valley meanwhile will have a major match on the road come Thursday. The undefeated Panthers will travel to Sioux Falls to face Sioux Falls Christian, who is also undefeated.
WEST CENTRAL (3-7) 9 13 14
DAKOTA VALLEY (8-0) 25 25 25
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies won a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
MacKenzi Stene dominated the net with 14 kills and Alyssa Chytka led the Huskies’ with 37 digs. Also in the victory, Sophia Giergio had 14 digs and 16 assists.
For the Watchdogs, Kara Niles posted seven kills and Savannah Beeson finished with 23 digs. Larissa Tiedeman also passed out 11 assists in the loss.
The Watchdogs will now travel to Lennox on Sept.29. Elk Point-Jefferson, meanwhile, will play Alcester-Hudson and West Sioux in Elk Point on Thursday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (3-6) 25 25 25
BERESFORD (1-8) 17 16 21
T-D/A 3, AC/DC 0
ARMOUR — Faith Werkmeister had 10 kills for the Tripp-Delmont/Armour Nighthawks in a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 victory over the Andes Central/ Dakota Christian Thunder on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Hannah Stremiek also had five kills and 16 assists in the victory for the Nighthawks while Megain Reiner dominated the net with eight kills.
For the Thunder, Mackenzie Muckey had four kills and 11 digs while Lexi VanderPol posted seven kills. Defensively for AC/DC, Claire Johnson had 13 digs. The Thunder will now travel to Menno next Monday. T-D/A will also travel in their next match when they face Mitchell Christian in Mitchell on Thursday.
AC/DC (0-6) 17 23 22
T-D/A (4-5) 25 25 25
MCM 3, Flandreau 0
FLANDREAU — The McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars won a tough 26-24, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Flandreau Fliers on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
For the Fighting Cougars, Maggie Miles led the offense with 13 assists while teammate Ashtyn Wobig finished with six aces and 16 digs. Riley Morrison also finished with 11 digs.
Claire Sheppard had six kills in the loss for the Fliers while Abby Schoeberl passed out 16 assists. Defensively, Maria Parsley had 20 digs and Kennedy Peper had 12 digs in the loss.
The Fliers will look for their first win of the season when they travel to Dell Rapids on Thursday. The Fighting Cougars, meanwhile, will look to defeat Parkston in Salem on Thursday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE (4-7) 25 25 26
FLANDREAU (0-11) 17 21 24
Corsica-Stickney 3, Kimball/White Lake 1
CORSICA — The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars extended their win streak to seven matches with a 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 victory over the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Avery Broughton led the Jaguars with nine kills and 11 digs while Paige Wright also had nine kills in the victory. Leading the offense for Corisca-Stickney was Marisa DeLange and Sutten Eide, who each had 14 assists in the victory. Raven Barse would also finish with six kills and 18 digs for the Jaguars
For Kimball/White Lake, Kennedy Leiferman dominated with 16 kills and 15 digs while teammate Dani Deffenbaugh posted 15 kills. Madison Heath would also have 20 digs while Ryann Nielsen passed out 28 assists in the loss.
The Jaguars will travel to Gregory on Thursday. Kimball/White Lake, meanwhile, will have to bounce back on Thursday to play a tough Wagner team on the road.
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE (4-3) 17 25 23 23
CORSICA-STICKNEY (7-1) 25 19 25 25
Tri-Valley 3, Canton 1
CANTON — Jessica Masgai’s nine kills, four ace serves and two blocks helped Tri-Valley beat Canton 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 on Tuesday night in Canton.
Blayne Gacke added five aces, seven kills and 10 digs in the victory, while Abbie Weinact tallied three blocks.
For Canton, Carlee Labauch had 12 kills and 26 digs, and Emma Neu led the defense with 26 digs.
On Thursday, Tri-Valley visits Madison and Canton plays at Mount Vernon/Plankinton.
TRI-VALLEY (5-2) 19 25 25 25
CANTON (1-7) 25 17 13 22
