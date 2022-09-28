ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Niklas Fitter had two goals and an assist to lead Northwestern past Mount Marty 3-1 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Stan van den Beld had a goal and an assist for Northwestern (3-4-3, 2-1-1 GPAC).
Matias Romero scored for Mount Marty.
Ezekial Foltz had four saves in goal for Northwestern. Jorge Augero had four saves in goal for Mount Marty.
Mount Marty, 5-2-2 overall and 1-2-1 in the GPAC, is off until an Oct. 5 home matchup against Dordt.
Northwestern 5, Mount Marty 0
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Julie Dunlap and Alexa Johnson each scored twice as Northwestern downed Mount Marty 5-0 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Abby Noonan had a goal and an assist for Northwestern (5-5-1, 1-3-1 GPAC), which had a 20-1 edge in shots on goal. Katie Jacob added an assist in the victory.
Shelby Reed had Mount Marty’s lone shot on goal.
April Van Tol stopped the one shot she faced in goal for Northwestern, with Abby Bastian playing in goal for the second half for the Raiders. For Mount Marty, Kelsey Tabbert made nine saves and Kelsey Johnson made six saves.
Mount Marty (1-6-2, 0-5 GPAC) is off until an Oct. 5 home matchup against Dordt.
