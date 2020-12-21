WYNOT, Neb. — Karley Heimes posted 17 points and four steals to lead Wynot past Bloomfield 62-39 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Emersyn Sudbeck scored nine points, and Autumn Lawson finished with eight points, seven rebounds and four steals for Wynot. Edyn Sudbeck added seven points, four assists and four steals in the victory.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 15 points and seven rebounds. Brynn Bargman posted eight points and six rebounds. Madison Abbenhaus added six rebounds and four assists.
Wynot plays in the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30. Bloomfield travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge today (Tuesday).
BLOOMFIELD (3-2) 9 9 9 12 — 39
WYNOT (6-1) 20 10 18 14 — 62
Hanson 52, Avon 45
MITCHELL — Hanson built a 28-15 halftime lead and held on for a 52-45 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Monday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Annalyse Weber posted 17 points to lead Hanson. Mekiah Campbell finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Shelby Hernandez also had 10 points in the victory.
Mallory Miller led Avon with 10 points and nine rebounds. Hannah Miller had eight points and four assists. Ali Sees added eight points for the Pirates.
Hanson, 3-1, travels to Irene to face Irene-Wakonda on Dec. 31. Avon is off until a Jan. 4 game at Colome.
AVON (1-3) 8 7 12 18 — 45
HANSON (3-1) 9 19 6 18 — 52
Howard 50, Freeman 41
HOWARD — Kenedy Koepsell posted a game-high 21 points to lead Howard past Freeman 50-41 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kate Connor finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds for Howard. Trinity Palmquist also had 10 points. Abby Connor scored nine points, as four Tigers combined to score the team’s points.
Kate Miller posted with 11 points and 11 rebounds for Freeman. Rijjy Peterson netted 10 points. Cara Maske added eight points for the Flyers.
Howard, 2-1, plays in the Huron Holiday Classic on Dec. 29. Freeman is off until a Jan. 5 contest against Irene-Wakonda.
FREEMAN (0-4) 6 13 10 12 — 41
HOWARD (2-1) 12 14 10 14 — 50
Niobrara-Verdigre 59, Wausa 50
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Chaney Konpasek and Josilyn Miller combined for 32 points and 19 rebounds to lead Niobrara-Verdigre past Wausa 59-50 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Konopasek finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Niobrara-Verdigre. Miller had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Summer Vesely scored nine points, Emily Parks netted eight points and Bree Breithaupt added three steals in the victory.
Morgan Kleinschmit led Wausa with 17 points. Blair Wakeley netted 10 points. Brooke Kumm added eight points.
Niobrara-Verdigre hosts its annual holiday tournament, Dec. 28-29 in Niobrara, Nebraska. Wausa plays in the Creighton Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30.
WAUSA (2-5) 15 8 13 14 — 50
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (3-5) 13 12 15 19 — 59
Corsica-Stickney 60, Gayville-Volin 25
CORSICA — Top-ranked Corsica-Stickney built a 43-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 60-25 victory over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Avery Broughton finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Corsica-Stickney. Raven Barse posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Rachel Gerlach added five assists in the victory.
Molly Laron led Gayville-Volin with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
Corsica-Stickney, 4-0, faces host Parkston in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 28. Gayville-Volin hosts Centerville today (Tuesday).
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-4) 6 6 5 8 — 25
CORSICA-STICKNEY (4-0) 23 20 9 8 — 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.