Yankton Fury Black and Pender (Nebraska) split a youth softball doubleheader on Thursday evening at Riverside Park.
Yankton won game one 11-3 and Pender took game two 7-5.
In the opening game, Camryn Koletzky, Olivia Binde, Payton Moser and Lydia Yost all had two hits for Yankton, while Emma Herrboldt drove in three runs. Koletzky, Emma Eichacker and Mikayla Humpal all scored twice.
Binde struck out five and got the win in the pitching circle.
In the second game, Pender scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to overcome five errors.
Moser singled twice for Yankton, while Koletzky doubled and drove in three runs. Binde, Yost and Herrboldt all singled, while Herrboldt scored twice.
Yost took the loss in the circle.
