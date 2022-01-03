The Yankton Bucks received votes in the latest South Dakota Media poll for Class AA boys’ basketball, announced Monday.
The Bucks (3-1) host Huron (1-3) today (Tuesday), then travel to fifth-ranked Mitchell (4-1) on Friday.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-0) was a unanimous pick for the top spot in the Class AA boys’ rankings.
In Class A boys, Dakota Valley (4-0) edged ahead of Sioux Valley (3-1) for the top spot, despite Sioux Valley having a 6-5 edge in first place votes. St. Thomas More (6-0), which received three first place votes, is ranked third.
DeSmet (5-1) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in the Class B boys’ rankings. Platte-Geddes (2-1) and Viborg-Hurley (3-2) each received votes.
Sioux Falls Washington (4-0) was a unanimous top pick for the Class AA girls’ rankings.
In Class A girls, Flandreau (5-0) edged out St. Thomas More (5-1) for the top spot despite the Cavaliers’ 7-3 edge in first place votes. Third-ranked West Central (4-0), fourth-ranked Wagner (3-0), fifth-ranked Dakota Valley (7-0) and unranked Sioux Falls Christian (4-0) each received a first place vote. Parkston (7-0) received votes in the poll.
Aberdeen Roncalli (5-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class B girls’ rankings. Viborg-Hurley (5-1) received a vote.
BASKETBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 3 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys’ basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (14) 4-0 70 1
2. O’Gorman 4-1 55 2
3. Pierre 4-0 37 5
4. Aberdeen Central 5-1 17 3
5. Mitchell 4-1 16 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Yankton 7.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (5) 4-0 60 2
2. Sioux Valley (6) 3-1 52 1
3. St. Thomas More (3) 6-0 49 3
4. Winner 6-0 33 4
5. West Central 3-1 5 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 4, Hanson 4, Tea Area 3
Class B
1. De Smet (14) 5-1 70 1
2. White River 4-1 53 3
3. Lower Brule 5-1 36 4
4. Aberdeen Christian 3-2 26 2
5. Timber Lake 5-0 11 NR
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 5, Waubay-Summit 3, Viborg-Hurley 2, Faulkton Area 2, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.
Girls’ basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (14) 4-0 70 1
2. Brandon Valley 5-0 56 2
3. O’Gorman 2-1 38 3
4. RC Central 4-0 29 4
5. RC Stevens 4-1 16 5
Receiving votes: Watertown 1.
Class A
1. Flandreau (3) 5-0 51 2
2. St. Thomas More (7) 5-1 49 1
3. West Central (1) 4-0 40 3
4. Wagner (1) 3-0 24 T-4
5. Dakota Valley (1) 7-0 16 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 14, Red Cloud 7, Sioux Falls Christian (1) 6, Parkston 2, Florence-Henry 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (14) 5-0 70 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 54 2
3. White River 5-1 42 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 4-0 22 4
5. Ethan 3-1 9 5
Receiving votes: De Smet 8, Colman-Egan 2, Howard 2, Viborg-Hurley 1.
