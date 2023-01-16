GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin outlasted Burke 37-34 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Preston Karstens had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Gayville-Volin. Spencer Karstens finished with six points, six rebounds and seven assists. Hunter Wuebben added six points in the victory.
Reed Benter led Burke with 10 points. Jaden Swan added seven points and 11 rebounds.
Gayville-Volin travels to Scotland on Thursday. Burke hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
BURKE (2-4) 12 3 10 9 — 34
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-5) 6 12 8 11 — 37
Ponca 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
BANCROFT, Neb. — Ponca outscored Bancroft-Rosalie 28-17 in the second half to claim a 51-40 victory in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Dalton Lamprecht scored 13 points and Tucker McGill had 12 points for Ponca. Zain Stark added 11 points in the victory.
Mason Dolezal led Bancroft-Rosalie with nine points.
Ponca, 7-5, hosts Winnebago on Tuesday. Bancroft-Rosalie, 10-4 after having its five-game win streak snapped, travels to Homer on Monday.
PONCA (7-5) 11 12 11 17 — 51
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (10-4) 10 13 8 9 — 40
Menno 50, AC-DC 39
LAKE ANDES — Menno built a 23-14 halftime lead on the way to a 50-39 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in boys’ basketball action on Saturday in Lake Andes.
Hayden McNinch and Ajay Herrboldt each scored 12 points for Menno. Blake Rames had nine points and six rebounds. Kadeyn Ulmer posted seven assists and Brayden Sattler added six rebounds in the victory.
A.J. Johnson posted 14 points and eight rebounds for AC-DC. Garth Maas scored 11 points. Peter Backes added seven rebounds and three steals.
Menno travels to Mitchell Christian on Monday. AC-DC faces Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday.
AC-DC won the JV game 43-37.
MENNO (1-4) 10 13 14 13 — 50
AC-DC (0-5) 8 6 13 12 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 55, Crofton 31
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic downed Crofton 55-31 in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Max Hammond scored 11 points to lead a balanced Norfolk Catholic attack. Carter Janssen posted nine points. Nolan Fennessy finished with nine rebounds and four steals, and Mason Timmerman added five assists in the victory.
Simon McFarland led Crofton with 12 points. Braxston Foxhoven had eight points.
Norfolk Catholic hosts Pierce on Tuesday. Crofton travels to Wayne on Tuesday.
CROFTON (2-11) 4 6 7 14 — 31
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (8-3) 9 16 16 14 — 55
Elkhorn Valley 67, Bloomfield 37
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Dawson Hansen scored 20 points to lead Elkhorn Valley past Bloomfield 67-37 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Brendyn Ollendick posted 15 points, nine assists and three steals for Elkhorn Valley. Kellyn Ollendick had 13 points and seven rebounds. Korbin Werner added four steals in the victory.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 14 points.
Elkhorn Valley, 10-1, hosts Wausa on Tuesday. Bloomfield travels to Osmond to face Osmond-Randolph on Thursday.
ELKHORN VALLEY (10-1) 14 18 16 19 — 67
BLOOMFIELD (7-7) 4 13 6 14 — 37
Chester 47, Freeman 38
FREEMAN — Chester outscored Freeman 32-21 in the second half to claim a 47-38 victory in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Layke Wold led Chester with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jovi Wolf added 14 points.
Luke Peters scored 14 points for Freeman. Evan Scharberg added eight points and nine reobunds.
Freeman travels to Centerville on Tuesday.
CHESTER 11 4 19 13 — 47
FREEMAN 6 11 11 10 — 38
O’Neill 64, Creighton 49
O’NEILL, Neb. — O’Neill outlasted Creighton 64-49 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ryder Pokorny scored 19 points to lead O’Neill. Landon Classen had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Drew Morrow added 13 points in the victory.
O’Neill, 7-3, travels to Neligh-Oakdale on Monday. Creighton hosts Wynot on Tuesday.
CREIGHTON (10-3) 18 10 9 12 — 49
O’NEILL (7-3) 24 9 15 16 — 64
