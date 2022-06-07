Yankton Post 12 improved to 8-1 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Watertown in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton pitcher Joe Gokie held Watertown to Ryan Roby’s leadoff bunt single in the first inning as Post 12 claimed a 9-0 victory.
Gokie helped his own cause, going 3-for-3 with three stolen bases for Yankton. Rugby Ryken and Lucas Kampshoff each had two hits. Jace McCorkell doubled. Connor Teichroew, Cody Oswald, Drew Ryken and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
On the mound, Gokie struck out seven and walked two in the win. Jackson Maag, who was chased during Yankton’s seven-run first inning, took the loss.
Yankton overcame an early 1-0 deficit on the way to an 11-2 victory in the nightcap.
Lucas Kampshoff went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Rugby Ryken had two hits and three RBI. Gokie, Dylan Prouty, Oswald, Drew Ryken, Landen Loecker, McCorkell and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Jerod Cyrus tripled and doubled for Watertown. Carson Mutschler also had two hits. Braedon Zaug, Bryce Hult, Will Engstrom and Trevon Rawdon each had a hit.
Samuel Kampshoff struck out five batters in 4 2/3 innings for the win. Loecker struck out two batters in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for Yankton. Jack Heesch took the loss.
Next action for Yankton is the Lewis & Clark Classic, Friday through Sunday. Post 12 will host pool in the 15-team event, facing Sioux Falls Post 911 and Spearfish on Friday, and Huron and Blair, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Watertown 5-7, Yankton Juniors 4-1
WATERTOWN — Watertown swept Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Watertown claimed the opener 5-4.
For Yankton, Payton Peterson and Josh Sheldon each doubled and singled. Austin Gobel doubled and Sean Turner added a hit in the effort.
Sheldon took the loss in relief.
Watertown won the nightcap 7-1.
Frankie In’t Veld doubled and singled for Yankton. Gobel, Peterson and Sheldon each had a hit.
In’t Veld took the loss.
Yankton plays in the Pierre tournament this weekend. All four games in the event will be against teams from North Dakota: Fargo Post 12, Jamestown, Williston and Fargo Post 400.
Youth
Lakers 11-11, Vermillion 2-0
VERMILLION — The Yankton Lakers rolled a pair of 11s in a doubleheader sweep of Vermillion in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, four different Lakers had two hits each as Yankton claimed an 11-2 victory.
Easton Feser doubled and singled, scoring four times, for Yankton. Sam Gokie and Jace Sedlacek each had two hits and three RBI. Beck Ryken also had two hits. Brennen Gilmore and Abe O’Brien each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Boomsma pitched three innings, striking out three, for the win. Sedlacek struck out three in two innings of shutout relief.
Three Yankton pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in the nightcap, an 11-0 Laker victory.
Gilmore went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Ryken and Gokie each had two hits. Tate Beste had a hit and three RBI. Feser and Gavin Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Gokie pitched two innings for the win, striking out two. Owen Eidsness struck out two in his two innings of work. Ryken had three strikeouts in a scoreless inning.
The Lakers, 4-1, play in the Sioux Falls Slam, beginning Friday.
Hartington 12-14, Reds 0-9
Hartington earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Reds in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Hartington pitching held Yankton hitless in a 12-0 decision.
Damien Janish took the loss, striking out three in 4 1/3 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Hartington scored 11 runs in the first inning and held on for a 14-9 victory.
Madden McQuade doubled twice for Yankton. Isaac Olnes and Connor Bain each had two hits. Ben Bohlmann added a hit.
Easton Schelhaas, McQuade and Olnes each pitched for Yankton, with McQuade striking out six in his 2 2/3 innings of shutout work.
The Reds host Mitchell today (Wednesday). Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Greysox 7-7, S.F. Post 15 4-1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Greysox continued their hot start to the season with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 in youth baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Kaden Hunhoff doubled and singled as Yankton claimed a 7-4 victory.
Liam Villanueva had two hits for Yankton. Eli Anderson, Jack Brandt and Aiden Mulder each had a hit in the victory.
Anderson and Cale Haselhorst each pitched three innings in the win, with Haselhorst striking out eight in three shutout innings of work. Anderson struck out seven in four no-hit innings.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
Ethan Carlson doubled and singled for Yankton. Anderson, Brett Taggart, Haselhorst and Devon Coke each had a hit in the victory.
Taggart pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine, for the win. Hunhoff got the final two outs, both by strikeout.
Yankton, 5-1-1, plays in the Sioux Falls Slam, beginning on Friday.
