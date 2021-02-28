ST. LOUIS — South Dakota senior punter Brady Schutt (Orange City, Iowa) has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 27-20 win at No. 7 Illinois State. It is the third such honor for Schutt during his four seasons at USD.
A preseason all-American, Schutt picked up where he left off from last season when he ranked fourth nationally in punting. He averaged 45.6 yards on seven punts, pinned two inside the 20 and allowed just two returns for 12 yards. He had three punts of 50 yards or more including his final one, which pinned the Redbirds on their 15 with 1:34 to go and needing a touchdown to tie.
South Dakota (1-0) returns to the turf Thursday to face North Dakota in a 5 p.m. kickoff inside the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
