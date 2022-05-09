MENNO — Hanson swept team honors at the Menno Relays track and field meet on Monday.
Hanson edged Irene-Wakonda and Menno to claim a close girls’ race. Hanson scored 147, followed by the Eagles (139) and host Wolves (135).
Hanson won six events, with Karlie Goergen winning the long jump (15-8) and helping the Beaverettes to victories in the 800 (1:55.43) and 1600 (4:20.22) relays. Erin Dewald and Kylie Haiar also ran on both winning relays. Cadence Jarding completed the 800 relay, while Alyssa Moschell completed the 1600 relay for Hanson.
Also for Hanson, Eliza Oltmanns won the 800 (2:38.78) and 1600 (6:01.28). Reese Marek won the 3200 (13:20.08).
For Irene-Wakonda, Emma Marshall won the 200 (27.51) and ran on the Eagles’ winning medley relay (4:36.93). Brenna Lyngstad anchored the Eagles to victories in both the medley and 3200 (10:51.84) relays. Katie Knodel, Nora O’Malley and Quinn McDonald completed the 3200 relay, while Torie DuBois and Ashlie Hansen ran the opening legs of the medley.
Also for IW, McKenna Mork won the pole vault, clearing 8-3.
Menno had four wins from two athletes. Raygen Diede claimed the shot put (37-7) and discus (114-0), while Ashton Massey claimed the 300 hurdles (49.43) and triple jump (32-7 3/4).
Centerville, which finished fourth with 101 points, had its lone victory come in the non-scored javelin, as Kiylee Westra won with a toss of 80-4.
Freeman won three events. Kate Miller won the 400 (1:03.45), Rylee Peters won the 100 hurdles (16.34) and the two teamed up with Cami Fransen and Makenzie Scharberg to win the 400 relay (54.11).
Hanson ran away with the boys’ title, 204.5 to 98 over Freeman Academy-Marion. Menno (96) was third, followed by Irene-Wakonda (68), Centerville (65.5) and Freeman (61). Gayville-Volin scored five points on the day.
Hanson won nine events, with Noah Price winning the 400 (52.09), long jump (19-4 1/2) and triple jump (41-4 3/4). Sutton Dewald, Kade Waldera and Hadley Wallace teamed up to lead the Beavers to victory in the 400 (45.24) and 800 (1:35.00) relays, with Weston Kayser (400) and Riley Haynes (800) running the other legs.
Kayser also won the 100 (11.03). Also for Hanson, Jackson Jarding won the 300 hurdles (44.17), Colton Dillon won the shot put (48.7 3/4) and Ethan Cheeseman won the discus (128-40.
Freeman Academy-Marion won four events, with Thalen and Tavin Schroeder each having a hand in two. Thalen Schroeder won the 800 (2:03.53) and the high jump (5-10). Tavin Schroeder won the 3200 (10:35.47) and helped the Bearcats to victory in the 3200 relay (9:06.07), joined by Malachi Myers, Oscar Barrera and Elshadai Mesfin.
Menno’s Owen Eitemiller claimed the 110 hurdles (16.18) and pole vault (12-6). Teammate Seth Ahalt won the unscored javelin competition with a toss of 103-5.
Irene-Wakonda won the 1600 (3:43.85) and medley (3:58.95) relays, with Dashel Spurrell, Jense Hansen and Ethan Haich running on both relays. Chris Haich ran on the winning 1600 relay, while Ben Girard ran on the winning medley.
Freeman’s Juston Wollman won the 200 (24.33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.