The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles soccer teams will both be on the road to open the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday. Pairings were announced late Saturday night.

The Yankton Bucks (7-4-3) will begin their title defense as the ninth seed, traveling to Spearfish (7-4-2). The teams tied 2-2 on Aug. 27 in Yankton.

