The Yankton Bucks and Gazelles soccer teams will both be on the road to open the Class AA playoffs on Tuesday. Pairings were announced late Saturday night.
The Yankton Bucks (7-4-3) will begin their title defense as the ninth seed, traveling to Spearfish (7-4-2). The teams tied 2-2 on Aug. 27 in Yankton.
The Yankton Gazelles (2-11-1) earned the 16th seed and will travel to top-seeded (12-1-1). The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Harrisburg topped the Gazelles 7-0 on Aug. 16.
All first-round matches are scheduled for Tuesday, with quarterfinals to be played on Saturday, Oct. 8. Semifinal games will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the finals on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Tea.
The Vermillion Tanagers earned a first-round bye in the Class A boys’ soccer playoffs.
The Tanagers (8-2-1), the second seed, will face the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup featuring sixth-seeded Freeman Academy (6-4) at third-seeded St. Thomas More (8-4).
The Tanager boys did not face St. Thomas More during the regular season. Vermillion beat Freeman Academy twice, 10-0 on Aug. 23 and 6-0 on Sept. 27.
Vermillion and Dakota Valley each earned a spot in the Class A girls’ playoffs.
Vermillion (4-6-1) is the fourth seed and will host St. Thomas More (5-7) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Vermillion High School. The winner will travel to top-seeded West Central (12-0-1) on Saturday.
Vermillion and St. Thomas More did not meet during the regular season.
Dakota Valley (5-8) is the sixth seed and will travel to third-seeded Sioux Falls Christian (11-2-1) on Tuesday. The winner will travel to second-ranked Tea Area (10-2-2) on Saturday.
The Chargers beat Dakota Valley twice, both by 2-0 margins, on Aug. 23 and Sept. 17.
Saturday’s winners will meet Oct. 15 in Tea for the championship.
No. 16 Brandon Valley (2-11-1) at Huron (9-1-3), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Yankton (7-4-3) at No. 8 Spearfish (7-4-2)
No. 13 Brookings (4-8-1) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-2-1), 7 p.m., Howard Wood Field
No. 12 Rapid City Central (4-6-2) at No. 5 Watertown (8-2-4), 5 p.m.
No. 15 Sturgis (6-7-1) at No. 2 O’Gorman (10-2-1)
No. 10 Sioux Falls Washington (6-4-2) at No. 7 Aberdeen Central (8-2-2)
No. 14 Harrisburg (3-7-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Jefferson (8-3-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre (7-4-2) at No. 6 Rapid City Stevens (9-2-1), 7:15 p.m., Sioux Park
No. 16 Yankton (2-11-1) at No. 1 Harrisburg (12-1-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Mitchell (7-6) at No. 8 Pierre (8-4-1)
No. 13 O’Gorman (4-7-2) at No. 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (7-2-3)
No. 12 Rapid City Central (5-5-2) at No. 5 Brandon Valley (7-1-5)
No. 15 Sturgis (5-8) at No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (9-1-2), 4 p.m., Howard Wood Field
No. 10 Watertown (6-8) at No. 7 Rapid City Stevens (8-4), 5 p.m. CT, Sioux Park
No. 14 Brookings (4-8-1) at No. 3 Aberdeen Central (10-1-1)
No. 11 Spearfish (8-5) at No. 6 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-3-5), 4:30 p.m.
No. 5 James Valley Christian (6-4-1) at Tea Area (6-6-2), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Freeman Academy (6-4) at No. 3 St. Thomas More (8-4)
Tea/JVC winner at No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian (10-0-3)
STM/FA winner at No. 2 Vermillion (8-2-1)
No. 5 St. Thomas More (5-7) at No. 4 Vermillion (4-6-1), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Dakota Valley (5-8) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (11-2-1)
Vermillion-STM winner at No. 1 West Central (12-0-1)
SFC-DV winner at No. 2 Tea Area (10-2-2)
