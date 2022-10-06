ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors in the Dakota XII Conference cross country meet, held Thursday in Elk Point.
SFC edged Vermillion 33 to 34 in the boys’ division. Dakota Valley (43) was third, followed by Lennox (60) and West Central (80). Elk Point-Jefferson was eighth with 149 points.
Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown on the boys’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 16:20.05. Lennox’s Sam Swanson (16:31.33) was second, followed by SFC’s Maksim Strizheus (16:42.17), Vermillion’s Jacob Chasing Hawk (16:42.69) and Dakota Valley’s James Kilcullen (16:47.31).
The Sioux Falls Christian girls scored a perfect 10, claiming the top five places. Corinne Braun (18:39.09) was first, followed by Ellie Maddox (18:48.80), Natalie Smith (18:48.97), Anna Vyn (18:54.00) and Jerica Glasser (18:54.94).
Dakota Valley and Lennox were second and third, each scoring 71 points. West Central (74) and Tea Area (82) rounded out the first five. Vermillion (85) was sixth.
The top area runner was Vermillion’s Taeli Barta, who finished seventh in 19:29.29.
BERESFORD — The Sioux Valley girls and Flandreau boys claimed team honors in the Big East Conference Cross Country meet, held Thursday at The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford.
Flandreau beat out Beresford 23 to 40 for the boys’ title. Baltic (48) was third, followed by Sioux Valley (57) and Parker (79).
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:52.88. Baltic’s John Gronewold (17:16.34) was second, followed by Garretson’s Preston Bohl (17:30.30), Baltic’s Alex Langner (17:50.80) and Flandreau’s Tanner Reed (17:58.74).
Sioux Valley earned the girls’ title, 15 to 30 over Flandreau. Baltic (39) was third.
Chester’s Emery Larson won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:58.95. Sioux Valle’s Isabelle Bloker (18:08.74) was second, followed by Flandreau’s Faith Wiese (19:44.82), Sioux Valley’s Liberty Trygstad (20:18.81) and Baltic’s Hailey Tiahrt (20:52.31). Beresford’s Ella Merriman was the top area runner, placing sixth in 21:18.72.
IRENE — The Centerville girls and Canistota boys claimed team titles at the Irene-Wakonda Invitational cross country meet, Wednesday at Glenridge Golf Course near Irene.
Full team scores were not reported.
Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum won the girls’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:54. Burke’s Brecken Bolander (21:19) was second, followed by Menno’s Ashton Massey (21:23), and Centerville’s Emery Shubeck (21:26), Lillie Eide (21:28) and Tessa Eide (21:43).
Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the 5,000-meter boys’ race in 16:48, beating out Howard’s Caden Schwader (17:47). McCrossan’s Ethan Hartung (18:08) was third, followed by Irene-Wakonda’s Chris Haich (18:49) and Canistota’s Kaden Christian (19:00).
