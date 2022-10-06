ELK POINT — Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors in the Dakota XII Conference cross country meet, held Thursday in Elk Point.

SFC edged Vermillion 33 to 34 in the boys’ division. Dakota Valley (43) was third, followed by Lennox (60) and West Central (80). Elk Point-Jefferson was eighth with 149 points.

