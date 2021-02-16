CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton used a 27-4 edge in the second quarter to pull away to a 71-41 victory over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the semifinals of the Sub-District C2-5 Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Crofton, 21-3, will host North Central in the Sub-District final on Thursday.
Lacey Sprakel scored a game-high 21 points and had four assists to lead Crofton. Kaley Einrem posted 14 points, eight assists and five steals. Ella Wragge and Blair Jordan each scored 11 points. Jayden Jordan had five steals, and Alexis Folkers added four assists in the victory.
Kinsey Hall led LCC (10-14) with 18 points. Erica Wolfgram added seven points.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (10-14) 7 4 12 18 — 41
CROFTON (21-3) 11 27 18 15 — 71
Sub-District D1-4
Cedar Catholic 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 50
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Thanks to a strong second half, the Hartington Cedar Catholic girls ran past Niobrara-Verdigre 71-50 in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Sub-District D1-4 Tournament in Hartington, Nebraska.
Brynn Wortmann scored 24 points to lead Cedar Catholic (16-7), which led 29-26 at halftime. Laney Kathol added 15 points, and Megan Heimes and Brooklyn Kuehn both scored eight points.
In the season-ending loss for Niobrara-Verdigre (9-13), Chaney Konopasek scored 14 points, Josilyn Miller had 12 points, and Senna Swalley and Emily Parks both had six points.
Cedar Catholic will host the sub-district final against Boyd County on Thursday night.
NIOBRARA-VERD. (9-13) 15 11 5 19 — 50
CEDAR CATHOLIC (16-7) 20 9 18 24 — 71
Regular Season
Avon 56, Gayville-Volin 54
AVON — Courtney Sees and Tiffany Pelton combined for 32 points and 18 rebounds as Avon nipped Gayville-Volin 56-54 in regular season girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Avon.
Sees tallied 21 points and nine rebounds, while Pelton had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Ali Sees added four assists for Avon, which closes its regular season with a 7-13 record.
For Gayville-Volin (5-13), Molly Larson had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal, while Taylor Hoxeng scored 13 points. Keeley Larson grabbed six rebounds and had one steal.
Gayville-Volin will visit Freeman on Thursday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-13) 15 10 16 13 — 54
AVON (7-13) 16 15 8 17 — 56
Viborg-Hurley 67, Menno 55
VIBORG — Sydney Voss’ 23 points helped Viborg-Hurley defeat Menno 67-55 in a girls’ basketball battle Tuesday in Viborg between the top-two teams in Region 5B.
NeVaeh Ronke added 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Viborg-Hurley (15-3), which pulled away with a 24-15 edge in the fourth quarter.
Coral Mason finished with 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for Viborg-Hurley, while Estelle Lee scored six points and handed out three assists. Delana Mach scored five points and Voss also grabbed four rebounds.
For Menno (12-6), Morgan Edelman scored 21 points and Paityn Huber added nine points.
On Thursday, Viborg-Hurley will host Howard in Viborg and Menno will play Freeman Academy-Marion in Marion.
VIBORG-HURLEY (15-3) 13 18 12 24 — 67
MENNO (12-6) 13 10 17 15 — 55
Vermillion 58, Wagner 45
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers established a 9-point halftime lead over the Wagner Red Raiders which led to 58-45 win over Wagner for Class A Girls’ Basketball on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Senior, Shandie Ludwig, finished with a leading 15 points for Vermillion (11-8), while 8th grader Kasey Hanson led the team with nine rebounds and totaled 14 points. Lexi Plitzuweit came through with seven assists and 13 more points.
For Wagner (7-12), Sophomore Shalayne Nagel led the team in both scoring and rebounds with 16 points and eight rebounds. Abby Brunsing also added 14 points and three steals for the Red Raiders.
Vermillion travels to Irene-Wakonda on Thursday. Wagner travels to Platte-Geddes on Friday. Both teams will be finishing out their last in-season games.
WAGNER (7-12) 9 9 12 15 — 45
VERMILLION (11-8) 13 14 17 14 — 58
Centerville 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45
CENTERVILLE — Haley Meyer’s 28 points and eight rebounds helped guide Centerville past Dell Rapids St. Mary 53-45 on Tuesday night in Centerville.
Lillie Eide added 11 points for Centerville (7-11), which used a 22-13 edge in the fourth quarter to pull away. Thea Gust posted eight points and three assists.
In the loss for DRSM (13-6), Ella Griffin scored 13 points and Courtney Brown had 10 points.
Centerville will host Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Thursday.
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY (13-6) 5 10 17 13 — 45
CENTERVILLE (7-11) 11 12 8 22 — 53
Garretson 66, Parker 37
PARKER — Lizzie Olson’s 18 points and 17 rebounds helped Garretson cruise past Parker 66-37 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday in Parker.
Jaelyn Benson added 13 points for Garretson (15-4), which built a 42-20 halftime lead.
In the loss for Parker (3-14), Janae Olson had 12 points and seven rebounds, Cierra Mohr had 10 points, four rebounds and six steals, and Alexis Even added six points and five rebounds.
GARRETSON (15-4) 19 23 12 12 — 66
PARKER (3-14) 10 10 13 4 — 37
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 28
WINNER — Kalla Bertram scored 25 points and Bella Swedlund added 21 points as Winner throttled Platte-Geddes 72-28 in girls’ basketball action in Winner.
Bertram also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Swedlund also contributed three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Maggie LaCompte added 15 points and Kelsey Sachtjen grabbed seven rebounds.
For Platte-Geddes, Hadley Hanson had 11 points, Karly VanDerWerff had seven points and 12 rebounds, and Cadence VanZee scored five points.
Lennox 52, Beresford 42
BERESFORD — Lennox pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 52-42 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Mara Hinker scored 16 points for Lennox, which outscored the Watchdogs 17-7 in the final period.
Kara Niles led Beresford with 16 points. Laura Bogue added 10 points.
Both teams travel to Tri-Valley next, Lennox on Thursday and Beresford on Friday.
LENNOX (8-11) 10 17 8 17 — 52
BERESFORD (4-12) 12 11 12 7 — 42
Huron 53, Brookings 44
BROOKINGS — In a game that saw the two teams combine for 55 three-pointers, Huron defeated Brookings 53-44 in an ESD girls’ basketball game Tuesday in Brookings.
Heavan Gainey led Huron (9-8) with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Hamtyn Heinz tallied 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Isabella Schreeve chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
For Brookings (2-15), Ainsley Shelsta scored 20 points and pulled down 20 rebounds, while Landree Wilson had 15 points and seven rebounds.
HURON (9-8) 16 6 16 15 — 53
BROOKINGS (2-15) 8 16 5 15 — 44
Harrisburg 54, Lincoln 38
HARRISBURG — Emilee Boyer scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Harrisburg past Sioux Falls Lincoln 54-38 on Tuesday night in Harrisburg.
Carolyn Haar added 11 points for Harrisburg (15-2).
Lincoln (3-10) got 16 points from Alaina Sorensen.
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Tea Area 45
SIOUX FALLS— The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors made tremendous strides after the close six point lead over the Tea Area Lady Titans on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Senior center Sydni Schetnan led the Washington Warriors (11-2) in yet another victory. Schetnan scored 20 points and made two blocks. Junior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda-Evans scored 13 points with seven assists.
Senior Olivia Ritter led the Tea Area Lady Titans (12-6) with 16 points, and freshman Katie Vasecka was not far behind with 14 points.
Sioux Falls Washington travels to Brandon Valley on Thursday. Tea Area travels to Parker on Thursday.
TEA AREA (12-6) 11 13 11 10 — 45
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON (11-2) 18 12 18 21 — 69
Stevens 85, Spearfish 45
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens scored 50 points in the first half and cruised to an 85-45 rout of Spearfish in Class AA girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Rapid City.
Stevens got 14 points and eight rebounds from Bailee Sobczak, 15 points from Kenadi Rising, 13 points from Jayda Mcnabb and 11 points from Jill Delzer. The Raiders led 24-8 after one quarter and 50-21 at halftime.
Spearfish got 14 points and five rebounds from Stella Marcus.
SPEARFISH 8 13 13 11 — 45
RC STEVENS 24 26 16 19 — 85
