HASTINGS, Neb. — The Mount Marty men’s tennis team earned the first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory in program history, beating Hastings 5-2 on Saturday.
The MMU (2-9, 1-4 GPAC) men’s tennis program started in the 2016-17 season and had been 0-34 overall in GPAC play before Saturday’s victory. The two wins this season matches the number of victories in the previous six seasons (2-46).
MMU won four of six singles matches, as well as two of three doubles matches to take the doubles point.
Heinrich Lindeque, Jeronimo Wagner, Marcos Moreno and Ignacio Gomez each won in singles play for the Lancers. Lindeque and Wagner, and Moreno and Daniel Anderico won in doubles play.
MMU hosts Buena Vista Monday in the final home match of the season. The Lancers finish GPAC play at Morningside on April 25.
SINGLES: Heinrich Lindeque MM def. Nick Smeltzer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Jeronimo Wagner MM def. Ryan Hunter 6-0, 6-2; Evan Franice H def. Keaton List 6-4, 6-3; Marcos Moreno MM def. Thone Waite 2-6, 6-4, 6-0; Ethan Mims H def. Zach Gonsor 6-2, 6-3; Ignacio Gomez MM def. Austin Lopez 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES: Lindeque-Wagner MM def. Smeltzer-Franice 6-2; Moreno-Daniel Anderico MM def. Lopez-Mims 7-5; Waite-Hunter H def. List-Gomez 6-3
