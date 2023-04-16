HASTINGS, Neb. — The Mount Marty men’s tennis team earned the first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory in program history, beating Hastings 5-2 on Saturday.

The MMU (2-9, 1-4 GPAC) men’s tennis program started in the 2016-17 season and had been 0-34 overall in GPAC play before Saturday’s victory. The two wins this season matches the number of victories in the previous six seasons (2-46).

