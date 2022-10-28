VERMILLION — After starting the season 1-5, the South Dakota Coyotes got a positive momentum boost when they defeated the then No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis 27-24 for their second win of the season on Oct. 22.
“The way our team won and the fact that we got behind, the team showed a lot of character,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “It would have been easy once we got behind the way we did at 21-7 to say, ‘Hey, this week’s not going to be our week.’ Our (players) refused to say that and battled back and in that second half, you saw all three phases of the game contributing (to the victory).”
USD looks to keep that momentum going as the Coyotes hit the road to take on the Youngstown State Penguins Saturday. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.
While the obvious story coming out of the game was quarterback Aidan Bouman leading the team after starter Carson Camp got benched, Nielson pointed out how the win was a total team effort.
“It took a lot of guys to make that win happen,” Nielson said. “We made plays in all three phases of the game. A lot of guys had a role whether they played one snap, whether they played every snap, or whether they worked on our prep teams during the week.”
USD announced its two-deep depth chart Wednesday with Bouman listed as the starter.
Bouman was helped by an excellent running attack for the Coyotes on offense, as running backs Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis had 122 and 108 yards on the ground, respectively. Both scored a touchdown against SIU as well.
“There were a lot of yards they gained after first contact,” Nielson said. “You don’t get clean runs in (the Missouri Valley Football Conference) often. If you’re making an 8-10-plus-yard run, it’s because you’ve broken tackles somewhere or you slipped contact somewhere. Both Travis and Shomari right now are doing that for us.”
Another factor that contributed to the Coyotes’ success running the football was improved play along the offensive line.
“(Saturday) was, without question, you know, their best day of the year in the run game,” Nielson said. “Part of that is getting those guys playing together. There are some steps that we can take forward with that group, but they’ll continue to get better the more they play together.”
In the victory over the Salukis, the Coyotes’ defense forced two turnovers. On the first turnover, Cameron Tisdale forced a fumble that Brock Mogensen recovered and returned to the SIU 6-yard line. Tisdale made a crucial interception on a fourth-down play as well. His performance earned him MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“He’s been a guy that over his career has gone from a starter to not a starter to, this year, playing a significant role for us,” Nielson said. “He’s a great young man that certainly made key plays for us on Saturday that were factors in that game.”
Those two plays helped the Coyotes win the turnover margin 2-1, which was a big reason the team came away with the victory in Nielson’s eyes.
“Everybody in our league understands the importance of (turnover margin),” Nielson said. “We were only plus-one on the day but that plus-one was a big one and set up a short field touchdown for us.”
With Bouman’s performance on Saturday, Nielson is confident in both his and Camp’s ability to lead the offense in the weeks ahead.
“They’re both capable runners that can extend plays, move in the pocket, and make plays with their feet if you need them to,” he said. “At the same time, that’s not what we’re doing offensively right now. From a passing game standpoint, they’re both guys that can make all the throws.”
South Dakota (2-5) at Youngstown St. (4-3)
1 p.m., Stambaugh Stadium
SERIES: Youngstown State leads the series 7-2, with the home team winning each of the past five meetings.
LAST MEETING: The Penguins topped USD 28-10 on March 20, 2021.
LAST TIME OUT: USD rallied from a 21-7 deficit to claim a 27-24 Dakota Days victory over Southern Illinois. Youngstown State scored 11 points in the final 2:30 to edge Western Illinois 28-27.
NEXT UP: USD returns home to take on Missouri State. Youngstown State begins back-to-back road games at Illinois State.
