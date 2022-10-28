VERMILLION — After starting the season 1-5, the South Dakota Coyotes got a positive momentum boost when they defeated the then No. 14 Southern Illinois Salukis 27-24 for their second win of the season on Oct. 22.

“The way our team won and the fact that we got behind, the team showed a lot of character,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “It would have been easy once we got behind the way we did at 21-7 to say, ‘Hey, this week’s not going to be our week.’ Our (players) refused to say that and battled back and in that second half, you saw all three phases of the game contributing (to the victory).”

