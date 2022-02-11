WYNOT — Three players scored in double figures to lead Wynot to a 58-49 win over Hartington-Newcastle Friday night in Wynot.
Charlie Schroeder tallied 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Wynot (18-2). Zach Kutcha added 12 points and Chase Schroeder 11 points and nine boards.
Jake Pietz led Hartington-Newcastle (10-11) with 22 points. Pietz also scored his 1,000th career points in the game. Riley Sudbeck added nine points.
Wynot is at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Feb. 18. Hartington-Newcastle is at Randolph Feb. 18.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (10-11) 12 23 3 11 —49
WYNOT (18-2) 14 15 18 11 —58
Platte-Geddes 66, Bon Homme 52
PLATTE — Caden Foxley’s 24 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and three assists helped Platte-Geddes defeat Bon Homme 66-52 in a boys’ basketball game Friday night in Platte.
Jackson Neuman added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Hayes Rabenberg and Dawson Hoffman both scored six points for Platte-Geddes (13-3) which pulled away after leading 45-43 heading to the fourth quarter.
Bon Homme (6-11) got 15 points from Chapin Cooper, 13 points from Nate Hall, and nine points from Riley Rothschadl. Carter Uecker tallied seven points, six rebounds and 10 assists.
Platte-Geddes will face Hanson at the DWU Classic today (Saturday) in Salem, while Bon Homme will host Mount Vernon-Plankinton next Tuesday in Tyndall.
BON HOMME (6-11) 13 11 19 9 — 52
PLATTE-GEDDES (13-3) 15 17 13 21 — 66
Viborg-Hurley 61, Centerville 43
CENTERVILLE — A double-double for Blake Schroedermeier led Viborg-Hurley to a 61-43 win over Centerville Friday night in Centerville.
Schroedermeier tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Hayden Gilbert added 16 points and seven rebounds. Gage Goettertz contributed 11 points in the win.
Logan Bobzin scored 15 points to lead Centerville (10-7). Cole Edberg picked up nine points and five rebounds and Malachi Brouwer six points.
Viborg-Hurley is playing Potter County in Salem today. Centerville faces Dell Rapids St. Mary Tuesday.
VIBORG-HURLEY (11-5) 10 16 19 16 —61
CENTERVILLE (10-7) 5 11 11 16 —43
Dakota Valley 75, Dell Rapids 54
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Isaac Bruns scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Dakota Valley stayed unbeaten with a 75-54 rout of Dell Rapids in boys’ basketball action Friday in North Sioux City.
Randy Rosenquist added 18 points and eight assists for Dakota Valley (16-0), while Jaxson Wingert had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
No stats were provided for Dell Rapids (11-5).
The Panthers will host Sioux City West next Tuesday.
DELL RAPIDS (11-5) 7 23 7 17 — 54
DAKOTA VALLEY (16-0) 20 21 12 22 — 75
Creighton 56, Plainview 48
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Two players scored in double figures to lead Creighton to a 56-48 home win over Plainview Friday night.
Cade Hammer picked up 22 points and Brody Eggers 19 for Creighton.
No stats reported for Plainview.
Creighton is at home against Ponca Feb. 18. Plainview hosts Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family Feb. 18.
PLAINVIEW (8-14) 13 8 9 18 —48
CREIGHTON (6-16) 9 9 22 16 —56
Gregory 58, Scotland 42
GREGORY —A pair of double-doubles led Gregory to a 58-42 win over Scotland Friday night in Gregory.
Cruz Klundt tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Gregory. Daniel Mitchell added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 13 points.
Gregory faces Bridgewater-Emery Saturday in the DWU Classic. Scotland is at Platte-Geddes Monday.
SCOTLAND (8-9) 9 10 11 12 —42
GREGORY (11-7) 12 13 10 23 —58
Vermillion 60, Irene-Wakonda 31
VERMILLION — Three Tanagers scored in double figures to lead Vermillion to a 60-31 win over Irene-Wakonda Friday night in Vermillion.
Charlie Ward tallied 16 points to lead the Tanagers. Jake Jensen added 13 points and Nick Sorensen 10 points and nine rebounds.
Connor Libby, Dashel Spurrell and Miles Pollman tallied six points apiece for Irene-Wakonda.
Vermillion is at home against Madison Monday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-11) 10 10 4 7 —31
VERMILLION (10-6) 10 11 18 21 —60
Ponca 66, Homer 35
PONCA, Neb. — Two players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 68-35 win over Homer Friday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Dalton Lamprecht tallied 15 points and eight assists to lead Ponca. Taylor Korth added 10 points.
No stats were reported for Homer.
Ponca faces Elk Point-Jefferson Saturday. Homer is at Wakefield Feb. 18.
HOMER (6-17) 2 11 11 11 —35
PONcA (9-12) 13 17 23 15 —68
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.