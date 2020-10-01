SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished fifth in the girls’ division and seventh in the boys’ division of the Sioux Falls Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls.
The meet was put together after two races that several Class AA schools attend — the South Sioux City, Nebraska, Invitational and the Watertown Invitational — were cancelled. All races were 5,000 meters. Four runners were scored for team events.
O’Gorman put three runners in the top six to win the girls’ title, 18 to 31 over Sioux Falls Lincoln. Brandon Valley (43), Aberdeen Central (64) and the Gazelles (93) rounded out the first five.
O’Gorman’s Katie Castelli (17:54.58) and Alea Hardie (18:06.92) finished first and second in the varsity girls’ race. Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge (18:11.13) was third.
Yankton was led by Thea Chance, who placed 11th in 19:16.20. Claire Tereshinski (20:22.95) was 27th, Shae Rumsey (20:23.83) was 28th, Sydnee Serck (20:30.25) was 31st and Sophie Petheram (20:34.25) was 33rd for the Gazelles.
Lincoln won the boys’ race, 28 to 50 over Aberdeen Central. Brandon Valley was third with 68 points.
Lincoln’s Zeb Mendel (15:52.87) won the boys’ race, followed by Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin (15:54.17) and Daniel Street (15:55.33).
Yankton finished at 133 points, led by Zach Fedde’s 12th place finish in 16:53.22. Nate Schoenfelder (17:38.78) placed 35th, Dylan Payer (17:58.06) finished 51st, Tre Kleinschmit (18:02.61) placed 54th, Oliver Dooley (18:57.11) finished 84th and Tim Merchen (19:10.010 placed 89th for the Bucks.
Yankton was sixth in the JV girls’ race, led by a 15th place finish from Elizabeth Novak (22:15.01). The JV Bucks were ninth, led by Harrison Krajewski’s (18:39.47) 11th place finish.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Oct. 10 in Aberdeen.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: O’Gorman 18, S.F. Lincoln 31, Brandon Valley 43, Aberdeen Central 64, Yankton 93, S.F. Washington 126, Brookings 133, Pierre 146, Harrisburg 150
TOP 20: 1, Katie Castelli, O’Gorman 17:54.58; 2, Alea Hardie, O’Gorman 18:06.92; 3, Ali Bainbridge, S.F. Lincoln 18:11.13; 4, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 18:30.76; 5, Leah Derenge, S.F. Lincoln 18:41.79; 6, Libby Castelli, O’Gorman 18:55.70; 7, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 19:01.25; 8, Addalai DeKam, S.F. Lincoln 19:07.78; 9, Ruth Pardy, O’Gorman 19:11.69; 10, Melanie Jacobs, Aberdeen Central 19:16.03; 11, Thea Chance, Yankton 19:16.20; 12, Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley 19:16.61; 13, Jessica Lutmer, Pierre 19:20.03; 14, Ella Kolb, S.F. Washington 19:30.48; 15, Leni Olson, S.F. Lincoln 19:33.15; 16, Alexis Ketterling, Aberdeen Central 19:34.67; 17, Zoe Douglas, Aberdeen Central 19:39.17; 18, Hnnah Dumansky, S.F. Lincoln 19:43.40; 19, Lila Batcheller, S.F. Lincoln 19:43.54; 20, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 19:46.14
OTHER YHS: 27, Claire Tereshinski 20:22.95; 28, Shae Rumsey 20:23.83; 31, Sydnee Serck 20:30.25; 33, Sophie Petheram 20:34.25
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Lincoln 28, Aberdeen Central 50, Brandon Valley 68, S.F. Roosevelt 80, Harrisburg 81, S.F. Washington 83, Yankton 133, Pierre 134, O’Gorman 141, Brookings 145, Huron 207, Mitchell 252
TOP 20: 1, Zeb Mendel, S.F. Lincoln 15:52.87; 2, Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central 15:54.17; 3, Daniel Street, Aberdeen Central 15:55.33; 4, Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley 16:06.03; 5, Samuel Conrad, Brookings 16:31.16; 6, Jackson Sluiter, S.F. Lincoln 16:35.10; 7, Rob Baker, S.F. Lincoln 16:40.35; 8, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 16:41.15; 9, Jordan Johnson, S.F. Roosevelt 16:48.34; 10, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 16:49.65; 11, Avery Stanford, S.F. Washington 16:49.83; 12, Zach Fedde, Yankton 16:53.22; 13, Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley 16:55.86; 14, Ethan Yu, S.F. Lincoln 16:56.44; 15, Jacob Angerhofer, Aberdeen Central 16:57.38; 16, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 16:57.96; 17, Grant Graber, S.F. Lincoln 17:02.37; 18, Hayden Shaffer, Pierre 17:04.86; 19, Will Sugrue, S.F. Lincoln 17:05.18; 20, Jackson Sanford, S.F. Roosevelt 17:08.41
OTHER YHS: 35, Nate Schoenfelder 17:38.78; 51, Dylan Payer 17:58.06; 54, Tre Kleinschmit 18:02.61; 84, Oliver Dooley 18:57.11; 89, Tim Merchen 19:10.01
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Lincoln 25, O’Gorman 35, Aberdeen Central 47, Mitchell 62, S.F. Roosevelt 84, Yankton 109, Brookings 125, Harrisburg 131, S.F. Washington 187
TOP 5: 1, Tori Williams, S.F. Lincoln 21:03.06; 2, Adaya Plastow, Mitchell 21:18.50; 3, Laney Castelluzzo, O’Gorman 21:20.69; 4, Kasi Infield, S.F. Lincoln 21:27.93; 5, Genet Czarnecki, O’Gorman 21:31.85
YHS: 15, Elizabeth Novak 22:15.01; 28, Jillian Eidsness 23:02.62; 32, Nora Welker 23:25.75; 43, Lizzy Schwartz 24:16.76; 49, Elizabeth Elsen 24:37.97; 70, Ellison Williams 29:36.06
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Lincoln 10, Aberdeen Central 34, S.F. Roosevelt 68, Pierre 104, Harrisburg 106, S.F. Washington 122, Brandon Valley 129, O’Gorman 137, Yankton 156, Mitchell 194, Brookings 206
TOP 5: 1, Carter Schramm, S.F. Lincoln 17:57.64; 2, Jacob VanBuskirk, S.F. Lincoln 17:59.63; 3, Jordan Levesque, S.F. Lincoln 18:03.91; 4, Michael Anderson, S.F. Lincoln 18:06.87; 5, Anthony Miller, Aberdeen Central 18:07.63
YHS: 11, Harrison Krajewski 18:39.47; 58, Keenan Wagner 20:05.26; 77, Boston Frick 20:39.61; 78, Chase Howe 20:42.09; 84, Dylan Sloan 20:53.26; 91, Taylor Wenzlaff 21:1.00; 92, Beck Ryken 21:13.47; 94, Abe Chance 21:14.93; 105, Elliot Dooley, 21:53.46; 106, Sam Larrington 22:02.78; 110, Tristan Redman 22:12.98; 114, Kaden Hunhoff 22:39.39; 115, Corrigan Johnke 22:49.07; 129, Caden Wieman 24:39.96
Lennox Inv.
LENNOX — Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors in the Lennox Orioles Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lenkota Golf Course. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
In the boys’ division, Sioux Falls Christian put five of the first six runners across, including the first four, for a perfect score of 10. Vermillion was second with 47 points.
The Chargers were led by Isaac Davelaar (15:55.25) and Patrick Vogel (16:29.36). Vermillion’s Riley Ruhaak was the first non-Charger across the line, placing fifth in 16:46.15.
The SFC girls put three of the first four runners across to finish with 17 points, beating out Lennox (54), Tea Area (56) and Beresford (56). Vermillion was fifth at 82 points.
The Chargers’ Taryn Whisler won in 19:39.59, edging out Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (19:46.12).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Christian 17, Lennox 54, Tea Area 56, Beresford 56, Vermillion 82, West Central 91, Elk Point-Jefferson 141, Canton 149, Dakota Valley 168, Dell Rapids 189
TOP 20: 1, Taryn Whisler, S.F. Christian 19:39.59; 2, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:46.12; 3, Margaret Vogel, S.F. Christian 19:50.30; 4, Kiera Pinto, S.F. Christian 19:50.75; 5, Emily Plucker, Lennox 19:52.46; 6, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:53.77; 7, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 20:10.66; 8, Brie Peters, Tri-Valley 20:12.91; 9, Alicia Ruud, Lennox 20:21.39; 10, Madison VanderHaar, S.F. Christian 20:33.19; 11, Anna Atwood, Beresford 20:33.22; 12, Laura Bogue, Beresford 20:33.78; 13, Grace Lenning, S.F. Christian 20:33.99; 14, Hayley Korver, Tea Area 20:46.37; 15, Harley Koth, Beresford 20:51.46
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: S.F. Christian 10, Vermillion 47, Lennox 71, Dakota Valley 87, Beresford 99, Tea Area 104, West Central 109, Garretson 115, Elk Point-Jefferson 142
TOP 20: 1, Isaac Davelaar, S.F. Christian 15:55.25; 2, Patrick Vogel, S.F. Christian 16:29.36; 3, Isaac Engbers, S.F. Christian 16:34.34; 4, Derrek VanderLeest, S.F. Christian 16:37.74; 5, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 16:46.15; 6, Nathan Kolle, S.F. Christian 16:57.73; 7, Jakob Dobney, Vermillion 17:02.62; 8, Preston Bohl, Garretson 17:03.20; 9, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:05.91; 10, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 17:06.55; 11, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:13.41; 12, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 17:22.07; 13, Maxim Strizheus, S.F. Christian 17:25.61; 14, Nate Hargreaves, Tri-Valley 17:32.18; 15, Caleb Sayler, Lennox 17:36.39
West Holt Inv.
ATKINSON, Neb. — Bloomfield-Wausa finished third in both team races of the West Holt Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Atkinson-Stuart Country Club. Both varsity races were 5,000 meters.
Boone Central won the girls’ title with 12 points, edging out Ainsworth (15) and Bloomfield-Wausa (27).
Ainsworth’s Katherine Kerrigan won in 20:14.1, beating out Boone Central’s Jordan Stopak (20:30.7) and Alicia Weeder (20:37.8). Bloomfield-Wausa’s Christina Martinson (20:48.0) was fourth.
O’Neill won the boys’ title with 21 points, beating out Boone Central (30) and Bloomfield-Wausa (33).
Ainsworth’s Ty Schlueter won in 16:52.0, holding off O’Neill’s Brady Thompson (17:03.4). Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith was third in 17:39.2.
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: O’Neill 21, Boone Central 30, Bloomfield-Wausa 33, Ainsworth 34, West Holt 37, Elkhorn Valley 53, North Central 74, West Boyd 93, Neligh-Oakdale 108, Valentine 113, Riverside 121, Burwell 123, Ord 150, Chambers-Wheeler Central 163, St. Edward 169
TOP 20: 1, Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth 16:52.0; 2, Brady Thompson, O’Neill 17:03.4; 3, Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa 17:39.2; 4, Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley 17:51.3; 5, Ryan Berger, Riverside 17:52.8; 6, Harrison Dodds, Boone Central 18:02.1; 7, Aaron Kraus, West Holt 18:23.1; 8, Kullen Cartella, O’Neill 18:24.4; 9, Bradley Schindel, Boone Central 18:26.2; 10, Raden Orton, North Central 18:29.5; 11, Tye Rainforth, O’Neill 18:29.7; 12, Cade Wakely, Bloomfield-Wausa 18:49.2; 13, Tommy Ortner, Ainsworth 18:49.4; 14, Joseph Albrecht, West Holt 19:00.4; 15, Caleb Kohl, Boone Central 19:08.9; 16, Tyler Jelinek, West Holt 19:097; 18, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 19:10.0; 18, Tyler Hanson, Bloomfield-Wausa 19:12.6; 19, Isaac Koenig, West Boyd 19:16.7; 20, Trey Appelt, Ainsworth 19:21.4
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Boone Central 12, Ainsworth 15, Bloomfield-Wausa 27, Ord 47, O’Neill 58, West Holt 62, Burwell 77, West Boyd 88, Valentine 90, Cody-Kilgore 107, Chambers-Wheeler Central 114, St. Edward 140
TOP 20: 1, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth 20:14.1; 2, Jordan Stopak, Boone Central 20:30.7; 3, Alicia Weeder, Boone Central 20:37.8; 4, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:48.0; 5, CeeAnna Beel, Ainsworth 20:56.5; 6, Kloe Severance, Ord 21:12.1; 7, Sam Weeder, Boone Central 21:14.9; 8, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield 21:15.3; 9, Daisy Frick, North Central 21:24.6; 10, Tessa Barthel, Ainsworth 21:34.1; 11, Morgann Johnson, Boone Central 21:40.5; 12, Maddie Davis, West Holt 21:47.1; 13, Jymmie Jensen, Burwell 21:49.4; 14, Ashley Dickau, O’Neill 21:49.6; 15, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore 21:51.0; 16, Keira Taylor, North Central 21:56.7; 17, Mariah Ost, Rock County 21:56.9; 18, Carry Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:58.8; 19, Madie Ziegler, Bloomfield 21:59.0; 20, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:59.4
