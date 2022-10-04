SCOTLAND — Wagner swept past Scotland 25-9, 25-10, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Shalayne Nagel led a balanced Wagner attack with 10 kills. Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills. Avari Bruguier had seven kills and eight digs. Macy Koupal posted 27 assists and three ace serves. Shona Kocer finished with five blocks, Emma Yost had four blocks and Madi Knebel added nine digs in the victory.
For Scotland, Grace Robb had four kills, and Claire Janish had six assists and 10 digs to lead the way. Trinity Bietz posted eight digs and Bailey Vitek added three ace serves for the Highlanders.
Wagner (20-2) travels to Canton on Saturday. Scotland (8-9) travels to Centerville on Thursday.
Wagner won the JV match 25-15, 25-12; and the C-match 25-15, 25-11.
Bon Homme 3, Freeman 1
FREEMAN — Taycee Ranek filled the stat sheet, finishing with 17 kills, four blocks, 24 digs and two ace serves as Bon Homme upended Freeman 25-16, 15-25, 27-25, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kenadee Kozak finished with nine kills and 13 digs for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan had 34 assists, 17 digs and two blocks. Erin Heusinkveld posted six blocks and 18 digs. Jurni Vavruska posted 19 digs and Jenna Duffek added 11 digs in the victory.
Kate Miller recorded 12 kills and 14 digs for Freeman. Ava Andersen had 16 assists, with Cami Fransen posting 12 assists and 11 digs. Erin Uecker had eight kills, three blocks, 22 digs and two ace serves. Zoenona Butler had seven kills and 14 digs. Ashlin Jacobsen finished with 26 digs in the effort.
Bon Homme hosts Scotland on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Freeman hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Oct. 11.
Freeman won the JV match 25-23, 25-19.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
VIBORG — Bentlee Kollbaum finished with 16 kills to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Viborg-Hurley 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Ashley Brewer had seven kills, Josie Curry had six kills and four blocks, and Danica Torrez had six kills and 10 digs for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio posted 32 assists, 10 digs and three ace serves. Alyssa Chytka had 28 digs and two ace serves. Katilyn VanRoekel finished with 17 digs. Hannah Neneman had 11 digs and Courtney Brewer added four blocks in the victory.
Denae Mach posted 11 kills and 15 digs, and Coral Mason had 10 kills and 16 digs to lead Viborg-Hurley. Mataya Vannorsdel finished with 23 assists. Jenna Graves had three ace serves and 13 digs. Charley Nelson posted 29 digs in the effort.
EPJ hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley travels to Sioux Falls Lutheran on Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Gayville-Volin’s Maia Achen finished with 16 kills to lead Gayville-Volin past Irene-Wakonda 25-22, 25-11, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Keeley Larson posted 30 assists and 18 digs for Gayville-Volin. Jo Westrum had eight digs and seven ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added 12 digs and four ace serves for the Raiders.
Also for Gayville-Volin, Ayla Dimmer recorded her 1,000th career dig.
Madison Orr had nine kills and four blocks for Irene-Wakonda. Hailey Orr posted seven assists and nine digs. Emerson Flynn added two ace serves and nine digs.
Gayville-Volin hosts Menno on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda is off until an Oct. 11 trip to Alcester-Hudson.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (15-9) 25 25 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (3-19) 22 11 13
Wausa 3, Osmond 0
OSMOND, Neb. — Wausa earned a 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of Osmond in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Hunter West had 10 kills, and Alexa Cunningham finished with eight kills and three blocks (one solo) to lead Wausa. Sienna West posted 24 assists and two ace serves. Bailey West had seven kills and three blocks (one solo), Blair Wakeley recorded five ace serves, and Abby Kaiser added two ace serves and 10 digs in the victory.
Wausa, 12-3, travels to Chambers-Wheeler Central for a triangular with CWC and Elgin Public-Pope John on Thursday. Osmond, 1-11, hosts Plainview on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Parkston 0
PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff finished with 16 kills, two blocks and nine digs to lead Platte-Geddes past Parkston 25-12, 25-23, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Avery DeVries posted 21 assists and four ace serves for Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman had nine kills, 11 digs and two ace serves. Hadley Hanson had 11 digs and six ace serves in the victory.
Gracie Oakley led Parkston with eight kills and eight digs. Mya Nuebel had seven kills. Avery Bogenreif had 14 assists for the Trojans.
Platte-Geddes (16-4) hosts Gregory on Thursday. Parkston (11-10) travels to Wagner on Oct. 11.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-15, 25-23. Parkston won the ‘C’ match 22-25, 25-22, 15-8.
Canistota 3, Menno 1
MENNO — Canistota outlasted Menno 27-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Sierra McGregor had 15 kills, and Bailey Spicer posted 14 assists and three ace serves for Canistota. Natalee Hofer had eight kills, two blocks, 13 assists and five ace serves. Kayla Papendick posted 14 digs and four ace serves. Natalie Becker added 36 digs in the victory.
For Menno, Julie Buechler had six kills and 10 digs to lead the way. Abby Bender finished with eight assists. Maggie Miller had 17 digs. Allison Lehr finished with 13 digs and two ace serves. Morgan Freier posted three ace serves, Ashton Massey had two blocks and Halle VanHove added two ace serves in the effort.
Menno travels to Gayville-Volin on Thursday.
Menno won the JV match 25-18, 25-10.
Hanson 3, Centerville 1
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson held off Centerville 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Annalyse Weber had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Kylie Haiar posted 11 kills, two blocks and two ace serves for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 33 assists and two ace serves. Claire Bridge posted 11 digs and two ace serves. Jersey Kampshoff had 24 digs and Cadence Jarding added 14 digs in the victory.
Thea Gust led Centerville (7-13) with 13 kills, 11 digs and three ace serves. Keira Austin had 17 assists and nine digs. Bailey Hansen posted 21 digs and two blocks. Kiylee Westra finished with two blocks and Makenzie Meyer added 13 digs for the Tornadoes.
Hanson hosts Menno on Oct. 11. Centerville hosts Scotland on Thursday.
Hanson won the JV match 25-20, 25-12. Centerville won the C-match 25-23, 25-21.
Lennox 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Lennox earned a 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Parker in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Annika Kollis had five kills and two blocks for Lennox. Kyah Jackson posted seven assists and three ace serves. Ella Grengs had two blocks, and Ashlee Sweeter and Kate Jackson each had two ace serves in the victory.
Halle Berens posted four kills and 38 digs for Parker. Terryn Fuller had five assists and 10 digs. Aspen Rand had 42 digs and Hailey Phillips added 17 digs for the Pheasants.
Lennox travels to Garretson on Monday. Parker hosts Canton on Oct. 11
Burke 3, Avon 0
AVON — Burke earned a 25-6, 25-21, 25-14 victory over Avon in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Adisyn Indahl led a balanced Burke attack with 13 kills and 11 digs. Elly Witt had 19 assists. Kailee Frank posted 12 kills and five ace serves. Ava Sargent had 12 assists and Elle Johnson added 16 digs in the effort.
Courtney Sees posted nine kills and McKenna Kocmich had 15 assists for Avon. Lexi Vanderlei had 10 digs. Lila Vanderlei and Sarah Swier each had nine digs for the Pirates.
Burke, 19-3, takes on Corsica-Stickney on Thursday. Avon, 7-12, faces Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday.
Burke won the JV match 25-12, 25-18. Avon won the ‘C’ match 25-16, 20-25, 15-13.
Dell Rapids 3, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Dell Rapids got 11 kills each from Madelynn Henry and Lauryn Kloth to claim a 25-12, 25-11, 25-23 victory over Vermillion in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kylee Fiddelke had nine kills and Sophi Randall posted 32 assists for Dell Rapids. Alaina Wolff posted 14 digs and Henry added 13 digs in the victory.
Brooklyn Voss led Vermillion with 11 kills. Brooke Jensen had eight kills and five blocks. Claire Doty posted 15 assists and 10 digs. Kelsey O’Neill had 17 digs and Serena Gapp added two blocks for the Tanagers.
Dell Rapids travels to Deubrook on Oct. 11. Vermillion travels to Ponca, Nebraska, on Oct. 11.
