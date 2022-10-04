SCOTLAND — Wagner swept past Scotland 25-9, 25-10, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.

Shalayne Nagel led a balanced Wagner attack with 10 kills. Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills. Avari Bruguier had seven kills and eight digs. Macy Koupal posted 27 assists and three ace serves. Shona Kocer finished with five blocks, Emma Yost had four blocks and Madi Knebel added nine digs in the victory.

