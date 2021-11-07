SIOUX FALLS — Valley City State’s Tate Hebrink hit two free throws with four seconds left to lift the Vikings past Mount Marty 69-67 in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Kevin Schramm scored 15 points to lead Valley City State (3-2). Duoth Gach had 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Hebrink added 10 points in the victory.
Elijah Pappas led Mount Marty with 16 points. Nick Coleman had 14 points and four assists. Lincoln Jordre netted 12 points. Matthew Becker added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Mount Marty (3-3) opens Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Nov. 13 at Doane.
MOUNT MARTY (3-3)
Elijah Pappas 6-16 0-3 16, Nick Coleman 5-13 4-5 14, Lincoln Jordre 5-10 2-2 12, Tyrell Harper 2-7 2-2 7, Kade Stearns 1-6 0-0 3, Matthew Becker 3-6 5-6 11, Allen Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Chase Altenburg 1-1 0-0 2, Gio Diaz 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-61 13-18 67.
VALLEY CITY STATE (3-2)
Kevin Schramm 5-10 4-4 15, Joshua Kelley 2-7 2-2 6, Connor Entzi 2-9 2-2 6, Jalen Addison 2-9 0-0 5, Chris Thompson 2-3 1-2 5, Duoth Gach 4-10 0-1 11, Tate Hebrink 3-6 3-4 10, Uhana Ochan 2-3 2-2 6, Eddie Oyet 1-4 3-6 5, Hunter Sand 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Schlottman 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Rickard 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-61 17-23 69.
At the half: VCS 32-28. Three-Pointers: MMU 6-26 (Pappas 4-11, Harper 1-2, Stearns 1-6, Coleman 0-4, Jordre 0-1, Becker 0-1, Diaz 0-1), VCS 6-26 (Gach 3-6, Schramm 1-3, Addison 1-7, Hebrink 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Entzi 0-4, Oyet 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 40 (Harper 7, Becker 7), VCS 39 (Gach 9). Blocked Shots: MMU 2, VCS 0. Steals: VCS 10 (Addison 3), MMU 5 (Pappas 2). Assists: MMU 14 (Coleman 4), VCS 11 (Kelly 3). Personal Fouls: MMU 22, VCS 18. Fouled Out: Entzi. Turnovers: MMU 19, VCS 16.
Presentation 77, MMU 50
SIOUX FALLS — Presentation outscored Mount Marty 49-30 in the second half to claim a 77-50 victory over the Lancers in the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Travez Nyx scored 16 points and Isaac Sumption scored 12 points off the bench to lead Presentation. Denzel McDuffey, Dwight Felton and Maximo Guillermo each scored 10 points in the victory.
Nick Coleman scored 14 points, and Tyrell Harper had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Mount Marty. Allen Wilson added nine points off the bench.
PRESENTATION (3-5)
Denzel McDuffey 4-12 2-2 10, Dwight Felton 4-8 0-0 10, Maximo Guillermo 5-7 0-0 10, Lavell Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Justin Sneed 1-4 0-0 2, Travez Nyx 6-12 4-4 16, Isaac Sumption 3-4 6-7 12, Jeremiah Gilyard 3-6 0-1 8, Jackson Becker 1-1 0-0 3, Jasper Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Kiegan Phung 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-57 12-14 77.
MOUNT MARTY (3-2)
Nick Coleman 5-10 1-2 14, Tyrell Harper 4-6 3-3 11, Kade Stearns 1-11 1-2 4, Matthew Becker 0-4 0-2 0, Lincoln Jordre 0-2 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 3-5 1-1 9, Gio Diaz 2-9 2-2 6, Jonah Larson 1-1 1-2 3, Dayvon Botts 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Altenburg 0-2 1-2 1, Elijah Pappas 0-5 0-0 0, Kuol Chol 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Kotrous 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-60 10-16 50.
At the half: PC 28-20. Three-Pointers: MMU 6-30 (Coleman 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Stearns 1-9, Harper 0-2, Becker 0-1, Diaz 0-6, Altenburg 0-2, Pappas 0-3), PC 5-11 (Felton 2-3, Gilyard 2-5, Becker 1-1, McDuffey 0-1, Guillermo 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 38 (Harper 12), PC 36 (McDuffey 8). Blocked Shots: PC 6 (Guillermo 4), MMU 3. Steals: PC 6 (Guillermo 2), MMU 1. Assists: PC 10 (McDuffey 3, Nyx 3), MMU 6 (Pappas 2). Personal Fouls: PC 19, MMU 19. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: PC 13.
