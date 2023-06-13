NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to claim an 8-5 victory over rival Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Kayden Moore had a triple and two RBI for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Tayson Swatek and Jordan Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Brayden Major had a pair of doubles and Jackson Boonstra singled twice for Dakota Valley. Beau Jones tripled, Noah Hede doubled, and Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Brendan Barnett each had a hit in the effort.
Moore, who pitched the first seven innings, picked up the win, striking out seven. Drew Lukken took the loss in relief of Garrett Anderson, who struck out 12 in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
CORSICA — Platte-Geddes rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to top the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres 7-4 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday in Corsica.
Joey Foxley had three hits and Tanner Dyk doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes. Dakota Munger also had two hits. Jaxon Christensen and Caden Oberbroekling each doubled. Aiden Bultje and Oakley Kott each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Fox doubled and singled, driving in two, for the Padres.
Munger went the distance in the victory, striking out five. Drew Gerlach took the loss, striking out nine in his five innings of work.
PIERCE, Neb. — Hartington pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 23-6 rout of Pierce in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Koby Detlefson doubled and singled, driving in three, for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire and Jaymison Cattau each had two hits and three RBI. Dylan Taylor, Keyton Arens and Quinn Hochstein each had two hits. Graham Potts, Brayden Reifenrath, Sam Wiebelhaus, Cole Rosener and Jared Rutar each had a hit in the victory.
Brady Hochstein pitched two shutout innings for the win. Reifenrath and Rosener each struck out two in an inning of relief.
Hartington, 8-0, hosts Wakefield today (Wednesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.