SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League announced the dates and locations for its 2021-22 championships Tuesday.
Fifteen of the championships will be hosted by member institutions with the men’s and women’s basketball championships returning to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships held at the Hulber Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota.
The University of South Dakota will host one championship this school year, with the volleyball championships taking place Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
Oral Roberts hosts three championships this year, cross country in the fall, and outdoor track and field and baseball in the spring. South Dakota State will host the softball tournament in May.
