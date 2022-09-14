SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty ranks fourth after the opening day of the Lila Frommelt Invitational women’s golf tournament, Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Iowa Western Community College holds the first-round lead with a 321, 11 strokes better than Northwestern (332). Briar Cliff (333), MMU (337) and Morningside (339) round out the top five.
Briar Cliff’s Helene Bergmo holds the first-round lead after a 74, two strokes better than Morningside’s Sofia Castelan (76). Iowa Western’s Madi Schlaepfer and Katie Graham are tied at 77. Concordia’s Lauren Havlat and Iowa Western’s Baylie Pyke are tied at 81.
Mount Marty was led by Tanna Lehfeldt and Kelsey Heath, who each shot 82 to tie for seventh after the opening round. Courtney Heath shot 85, Caitlyn Stimpson shot 88 and Tatum Jensen shot 89 for the Lancers. Also for MMU, Katie Roth shot 104 and Kalee Gilsdorf shot 108, each playing independently.
Yankton grad Jillian Eidsness, playing on the Dordt ‘B’ squad, shot a 91 in the opening round.
The tournament concludes today (Thursday).
