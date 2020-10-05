NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk edged Yankton 14-13 in junior varsity football action on Monday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Charlie Foote rushed for 105 yards and a score for Yankton. Brayden Boese rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, and passed for 54 yards.
Defensively, Acey Marts had five tackles, including a sack, for Yankton. Jackson Conway and Ben Rumsey each picked off a pass. Jace McCorkell added a sack for the Bucks.
Yankton finishes the 2020 JV season on Oct. 12 at home against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.